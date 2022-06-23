Find, Fix, and Prevent Carbon Emissions with Kelvin Maps™ and Hit Net-Zero Goals

By providing engineers and operators immediate and aggregated information about the health of all assets, and the efficiency of all processes, Kelvin Maps reduces carbon emissions for our clients by up to 40%, while boosting production by 20%. Kelvin Maps™ patent-pending technology enables customers to visualize the entire production process, and simulate interactive production scenarios, leading to production line optimization and carbon emission reductions. With Kelvin Maps, ™ finance and operations can now align on real-time, carbon issues and steps needed to fix and prevent current and future carbon emission issues.

Executives and technical experts need a map that finds carbon pain points and cuts carbon emissions throughout the entire production process- now not tomorrow.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, June 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The board of directors just committed to aggressive emission reduction goals, in break-neck timeframes. Where to start?

Company leaders and technical experts, like engineers and operators, need a map that finds carbon pain points and cuts carbon emissions throughout the entire production process - quickly and easily.

Kelvin.ai today launches a new category of software that provides a never-before-seen view into the manufacturing and production processes – allowing companies to quickly find emission offenders and reduce carbon footprint, leading to profitability and aligning technical resources on a single source of truth.

Kelvin Maps™ patent-pending technology enables customers to visualize the entire production process, and simulate interactive production scenarios, leading to production line optimization and carbon emission reductions.

Built to address the siloed nature of manufacturing environments, Kelvin Maps™ provides a unified view of the production system. Now engineers and operators share visibility and contextual information of physical and virtual components – across the production process – leading to optimized production and lower emissions.

“We are transforming the way plants and factories operate, and the way executive leadership addresses carbon emission goals and production gains,” said Peter Harding, Founder, and CEO of Kelvin. “By providing engineers and operators immediate and aggregated information about the health of all assets, and the efficiency of all processes, we’ve helped reduce carbon emissions for our clients by up to 40%, while boosting production by 20%.”

The Only Solution of Its Kind with Emission, Controls, and Automation.

Unlike many APM, CBM and other software focusing on limited information for engineers and operators in the field, Kelvin Maps™ provides the ability to discover the root-cause of why systems are failing.

Kelvin Maps™ also empowers production line engineers, reliability engineers, process control engineers, asset operators, and equipment operators with a real-time view of emissions and carbon related KPIs, and the controls and automation to fix carbon offenders and issues.

Kelvin Maps™ is unique by not only identifying emission offenders – but also providing views of failures and root-cause at the equipment and process level, providing engineers and operators with prescriptive recommendations and automation-driven, control decisions to avoid future issues.

Production teams remove bottlenecks in real-time, derive actionable insights for control changes, and automate operations. Production teams using Kelvin Maps™ also benefit from improved production outcomes, reduced maintenance costs, and more sustainable manufacturing and production.

Financial and operational executives and leadership employ Kelvin Maps™ to determine and aggregate the true current state of their emission outputs and derive actionable intelligence on how to meet sustainability goals. Kelvin Maps™ also empowers financial and operational executives, and leadership, with information needed to report and adhere to current and future Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) Compliance requirements and mandates.

“We don’t view reliability maintenance and efficiency teams as cost centers, but rather impact centers – essential for strategic corporate net-zero initiatives, and teams, to power new revenue streams and boost productivity,” said Suhail Jiwani, Chief Product Officer of Kelvin.

Driving Engineer and Operator Collaboration to Find Efficiencies and Reduce Emissions.

According to Jiwani, “With human assisted and cognitive AI capabilities, Kelvin Maps™ creates a single source of truth for a complete facility or a production process – making it possible for engineers and operators on production lines to align on their approach to drive efficiency and reduce emissions.”

As a result, Kelvin Maps™ boosts collaboration in real-time to help find new ways to produce more, reduce emissions, and boost efficiency.

Kelvin software runs across oil and gas, energy, consumer packaged goods, food and beverage, and other batch and continuous manufacturing sectors. Customers include Halliburton, Santos, BP, Aera, and more.

About Kelvin

Kelvin.ai is paving a new path toward the future of industrial control applications. Our next-generation SaaS-based technology codifies your best engineering knowledge with the power of artificial intelligence. We provide software that powers collaborative control today and autonomous operations tomorrow.

By combining human intelligence and machine learning, Kelvin delivers results across four pillars of value: increasing production yield, improving human productivity, raising operational efficiency, and reducing emissions. Smart manufacturers transform digital insights into real-time actions with our total closed-loop capabilities, achieving both profitability and sustainability goals.

Kelvin gives your team complete operational visibility, with cutting-edge tools to collaborate and make better control decisions from anywhere, anytime. Our global solutions empower engineers and operators to achieve their full potential.

