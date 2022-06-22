Submit Release
Team Impressa LLC announces its Team Impressa Kindness Initiative (TIKI)

Real estate brokerage Team Impressa provides support to non-profits helping the unhoused and those with housing insecurity.

NEWTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team Impressa’s Kindness Initiative is designed to support organizations in Eastern Massachusetts that offer services and products to those who are unhoused or face housing insecurity. Even as the real estate sales market remains strong, the challenges facing those without homes or with housing insecurity continue without respite. Team Impressa has chosen 3 organizations in Massachusetts to support. These organizations are:


Net of Compassion, based in Worcester


Community Day Center of Waltham based in Waltham

and

The Friends of the Callahan Senior Center based in Framingham

The brokerage will provide support in several ways:
• First: for every home sale, the Team Impressa will send a cash donation.

• Second: our agents are encouraged to solicit donations of products needed for those supported by these groups. These products include new socks and underwear and personal grooming items such as deodorant, individual soaps, shampoo, shaving kits, etc.

• Third: We will sponsor fund-raising events throughout the year to benefit these organizations.

About Team Impressa:

Team Impressa LLC is a boutique real estate brokerage based in eastern Massachusetts, whose mission is to provide our clients an unparalleled service experience with each and every transaction. We do this by using the latest technologies to manage the company and demand the highest ethical and professional standards from our agents. We work directly with clients in eastern Massachusetts. For clients outside our service area, we have an extensive network of excellent agents throughout the United States and Europe.

Lynn Cohen and Annette Reynolds, Principals of Team Impressa, bring different but complementary skills to their partnership, and are successful because of their shared vision. They both have many years of experience in residential real estate in brokerage leadership as well as in direct sales. They hold multiple certifications and designations from the National Association of Realtors including At Home with Diversity, Senior Real Estate Specialist and Accredited Buyer Representative. They are also both highly trained coaches. Their primary objective is to train and empower those with whom they work — sellers, buyers or other real estate professionals.

