With 10.4% CAGR, Global Public Safety and Security Market Size Worth USD 867.92 Billion in 2028

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Public Safety and Security Market Size is projected to reach USD 867.92billion in 2028, at CAGR of 10.4% during forecast period [2021-2028]; Acquisition of Dark Bytes by Sophos Ltd. to Intensify Market

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Public Safety and Security Market size was USD 394.40 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 434.73 billion in 2021 to USD 867.92 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 10.4% in the 2021-2028 period. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in its report, titled, “Public Safety and Security Market, 2021-2028.”

Public safety and security are essential for financial expansion and the welfare of the public. Its development can only be executed when the government accepts the infrastructure and technologies that permit intelligence departments to collect, comprehend, evaluate, and identify real events.

Industry Development

March 2021: Elbit Systems Ltd. signed a contract with Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI) to enlarge backing in the field of Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS).





Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 10.4% Public Safety and Security Market 2028 Value Projection USD 867.92 billion Base Year 2020 Public Safety and Security Market Size in 2020 USD 394.40 billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments covered Component; Vertical; Public Safety and Security Market Growth Drivers Digital Transformation in Security Operations to Propel Market Growth Cyber Risk and Law Enforcement Liability Might Hamper Market Growth

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Smart City Missions Set to Fuel Demand for Public Safety and Security

Alongside the rising financial, political and traditional actions, the criminality and risks such as trafficking, violence, industrial mishaps, and natural calamities are also rising at a rapid pace.

Regional Insights

North America held the largest public safety and security market share and is projected to remain a dominant region in the worldwide market owing to recurrent government funds to progress the security infrastructure to confront and solve unlawful migration and violence.

The Asia Pacific is prospective to be the quickest developing region in the proximate future. Rising crime proportions, prompt urbanization, cross-border violence, and illegitimate migration are the prominent factors powering the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

Europe is responsible for a substantial amount of market share owing to escalating financing done by governments in refining their interaction and investigation systems for protection and security purpose.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Public Safety and Security Market Report,

Restricted Budget for Defence and Homeland Safety amid COVID-19 Has Affected Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic is an unparalleled disaster that has forced cities and regional governments across the globe to experience harsh challenges in protecting their citizen and maintaining their safety.

The administration's protective measures, such as lockdown guidelines to regulate the curb of the virus, are remarkable and have imposed legal enforcement organizations to familiarize themselves with their systems, investigation methods, and resource management to confront the condition. Insensitive times like these, several corporations have initiated novel safety apparatuses to sustain safety experts in their work.

The Report Includes?

Detailed research into the factors driving the market growth;

In-depth study of the roadblocks facing the market;

Comprehensive analysis of the segments of the market; and

Thorough assessment of the competitive developments and regional landscape of the market.

Market Segmentation

Based on components, the global market has been segregated into solutions and services. The solution segment is categorized into the critical communication network, cyber-security, emergency and disaster management, C2/C4ISR system, surveillance system, scanning, and screening system, biometric security, and authentication system, public address, and general alarm systems, and backup and recovery system.

In terms of region, the market is segmented into five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

On the basis of vertical, the market has been classified into homeland security, emergency services, critical infrastructure security, transportation systems, and others.

Among these, the homeland security segment holds the maximum market share owing to the incessant struggles by the government of every country to augment their nationwide safety and security.

Segmentation By Component Solution

Services By Vertical Homeland Security

Emergency Services

Critical Infrastructure Security

Transportation Systems

Others





Competitive Landscape

Incessant Expansions is Significant Approach to Reinforce Corporation’s Position

The important players in the market struggle to deliver advanced public safety and security solutions to the government to develop their competencies to efficiently match up with the disasters. Corporations are also capitalizing on research and development accomplishments to improve cutting-edge technology systems.

Companies Covered in the Public Safety and Security Market Report

Kroll, LLC (New York, U.S.)

Cisco System (California, U.S.)

Hexagon AB (Stockholm, Sweden)

SAAB (Stockholm, Sweden)

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (Boulogne-Billancourt, France)

BAE Systems (Farnborough, U.K.)

Elbit Systems (Haifa, Israel)

Ericsson (Stockholm, Sweden)

General Dynamics (Virginia, U.S.)

Harris (Florida, U.S.)





Major Table of Content for Public Safety and Security Market:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Methodology/Approach Data Sources

Key Takeaways

Market Dynamics Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends Impact of COVID-19 Short-term Impact Long-term Impact

Competition Landscape Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Public Safety and Security Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only) Overview Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details (Key details are subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases) Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

TOC Continued…!

