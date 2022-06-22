Adaptive Learning Market Revenue, Regional & Country Share, Key Factors, Trends & Analysis, To 2028
Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.2%, Market Trends Increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in enterprises for corporate training
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global adaptive learning market size reached USD 1.86 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing adoption of adaptive learning software in educational institutions is a key factor expected to drive global adaptive learning market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising demand for learning process customization is expected to support growth of the global adaptive learning market to a significant extent during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in enterprises for corporate training is expected to augment revenue growth of the global adaptive learning market going ahead. However, lack of awareness about adaptive learning platforms is a key factor expected to hamper global adaptive learning market growth to some extent during the forecast period.
The Adaptive Learning market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2021 to 2028. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Adaptive Learning industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.
Some Key Highlights in the Report
Cloud segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing deployment of cloud-based adaptive learning solutions among end-users to customize platforms at a lower cost and gain better flexibility are some key factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.
In terms of revenue share, the platform segment is expected to lead over the forecast period due to rising adoption of adaptive learning platforms by educational institutions to offer personalized learning and improve learning outcomes.
Increasing adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services in academic settings is expected to support revenue growth of the academic segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global adaptive learning market during the forecast period.
Factors such as increasing need to improve employees' skills and the technicalities of learners across companies in countries in North America are expected to drive growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.
In May 2019, Knewton, Inc. was acquired by John Wiley & Sons, Inc. This acquisition will strengthen Wiley’s capabilities in the adaptive learning market and enable offering of its e-Content to a wider range of customers.
The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Adaptive Learning market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.
Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:
Pearson plc, McGraw Hill Education, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Area9 Lyceum ApS, Cog Books Ltd., Curriculum Associates, Inc., Dream Box Learning, Inc., Follett Corporation, Cerego, Inc., and Realizeit
For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2021-2028.
Emergen Research has segmented the global adaptive learning market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:
Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Cloud
On-premises
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Services
Platform
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Enterprise
Academic
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Adaptive Learning market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Adaptive Learning market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Adaptive Learning market.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics
Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis
In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Adaptive Learning Market
Critical assessment of the key market segments
Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling
Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market
