In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analyzing Growth in Healthcare Supplies Industry | Emergen Research

Increasing investment in R&D in molecular diagnostics, new product development, and rising prevalence of targeted diseases are some key factors driving market

In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Size – USD 83.37 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market size is expected to reach USD 118.44 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 4.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. In-vitro diagnostics market revenue growth is due to increased investment in research & development in genomics and proteomics, and rising prevalence of targeted diseases.Rapid increase in geriatric population globally, rising prevalence of sedentary lifestyle-related diseases and conditions, and rise in infectious diseases rates are other factors driving revenue growth of the global market.

This report gives In-Vitro Diagnostics Market size, recent trends, growth, share, development status, market dynamics, cost structure, and competitive landscape. The research report also includes the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional study of the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report mainly focuses on the most dynamic information of the global market.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Companies profiled in the global In-Vitro Diagnostics market:

Siemens Healthineers, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux, Abbott Laboratories, DiaSorin, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, QIAGEN, and Sysmex Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global in-vitro diagnostics market on the basis of product, devices, application, technique, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reagents & Kits

Instruments

Fully Automated Instruments

Semi-Automated Instruments

Data Management Software

Services

Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reusable IVD Devices

Disposable IVD Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cancer

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Gastrointestinal Disease

Autoimmune Diseases

Cardiac Disease

Drug Testing /Pharmacogenomics

HIV/AIDS

Nephrological Disease

Others

The Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Trends,development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.The global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Major Regions Covered in the In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

