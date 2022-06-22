ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2020 to 2027
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of ADAS and autonomous driving components market.
The ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Report contains current and future technical and financial industry data. The report provides a detailed analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, and the competitive landscape. In addition, this report examines all the key factors influencing the growth of the global market, including the supply and demand scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Research indicates the widespread use of both primary and secondary data sources.
Key Highlights of Report
LiDAR sensor is the most important sensor for an autonomous automotive vehicle. Self-driving or autonomous vehicles being tested by companies such as Uber, Alphabet, Toyota, and others rely heavily on these types of sensors to locate themselves on the detailed maps they need to get around and to identify things like other vehicles and pedestrians.
By the vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to retain its pole position in the ADAS and autonomous driving components market owing to the rising demand for safe and high-performance vehicles in the emerging countries.
China is the key country and holds a significant share for the ADAS market in the APAC region. Other countries like South Korea, Japan, and India have also experienced a surge in the installation of automotive sensors and ADAS.
In the next section of the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market report, readers present thoughts that stimulate insight into a variety of key aspects, including product portfolios, payment structures, trading interfaces, as well as technical sophistication that decisively enlightens the growth prognosis of the target market. A thorough analysis of the dissolution of local stars is also included in the trailing section of the report before conducting a competitive environment overview.
Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:
Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, Aptiv, and Analog Devices., among others.
Furthermore, the report divides the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market on the basis of System, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Type, and region:
System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Adaptive Cruise Control
Adaptive Front Light
Automatic Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Detection
Cross Traffic Alert
Driver Monitoring System
Forward Collision Warning
Intelligent Park Assistance
Lane Departure Assistance
Night Vision System
Pedestrian Detection System
Road Sign Recognition
Traffic Jam Assist
Others
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Passenger Vehicle
Mid-sized car
Sedan
Minivan
Convertible
Crossover
Hatchback
Others
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Compact
Utility Vehicle
Supermini
Light Truck
Others
In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market.
Overview of the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Report:
Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities
Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape
Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size
Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position
Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing
Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants
In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components industry
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.
