ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 21.9% from 2020 to 2027

The rising number of government initiatives globally related to the safety of the vehicles coupled with the rising demand for safe

ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Size – USD 24.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.9%, Market Trends – Growing automotive industry has proliferated the rising need for safety” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market is projected to reach USD 118.03 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of ADAS and autonomous driving components market.

The ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market Report contains current and future technical and financial industry data. The report provides a detailed analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, breakdowns by region and country, and the competitive landscape. In addition, this report examines all the key factors influencing the growth of the global market, including the supply and demand scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production and value chain analysis. Research indicates the widespread use of both primary and secondary data sources.

The report covers key points of the market, including the standards, regulations, and policy changes applied by the government on the industry for the coming years. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities,

Key Highlights of Report

LiDAR sensor is the most important sensor for an autonomous automotive vehicle. Self-driving or autonomous vehicles being tested by companies such as Uber, Alphabet, Toyota, and others rely heavily on these types of sensors to locate themselves on the detailed maps they need to get around and to identify things like other vehicles and pedestrians.

By the vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to retain its pole position in the ADAS and autonomous driving components market owing to the rising demand for safe and high-performance vehicles in the emerging countries.

China is the key country and holds a significant share for the ADAS market in the APAC region. Other countries like South Korea, Japan, and India have also experienced a surge in the installation of automotive sensors and ADAS.

In the next section of the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market report, readers present thoughts that stimulate insight into a variety of key aspects, including product portfolios, payment structures, trading interfaces, as well as technical sophistication that decisively enlightens the growth prognosis of the target market. A thorough analysis of the dissolution of local stars is also included in the trailing section of the report before conducting a competitive environment overview.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Robert Bosch, ZF Friedrichshafen, Denso, Continental AG, Valeo, Magna International, Veoneer, Hyundai Mobis, Aptiv, and Analog Devices., among others.

Furthermore, the report divides the ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components Market on the basis of System, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Type, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Adaptive Cruise Control

Adaptive Front Light

Automatic Emergency Braking

Blind Spot Detection

Cross Traffic Alert

Driver Monitoring System

Forward Collision Warning

Intelligent Park Assistance

Lane Departure Assistance

Night Vision System

Pedestrian Detection System

Road Sign Recognition

Traffic Jam Assist

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Convertible

Crossover

Hatchback

Others

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Compact

Utility Vehicle

Supermini

Light Truck

Others

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target ADAS and Autonomous Driving Components market.

