Solid Recovered Fuel Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Trends, Growth, Share and Global Forecast Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global solid recovered fuel market is likely to gain impetus from the rising shift towards generating electricity through clean fuels. It would aid in controlling the emission of carbon in the atmosphere. This information is published in an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Solid Recovered Fuel Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Waste Type (Recyclable Material, Biodegradable Waste, Composite Wastes, Inert Waste), By Application (Cement Kiln, CHP, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,”

The report further states that the government and private agencies of various countries are persistently implementing favorable policies for promoting the adoption of green energy for various power and heat production applications. It would propel the solid recovered fuel market growth during the forecast period.





Highlights of the Report

Elaborate analysis of solid recovered fuel market trends, growth drivers, hindrances, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Forecast and historical solid recovered fuel market revenue concerning significant regions.

Analysis of competitive landscape, namely, contracts, strategic collaborations, new product launches, research and development activities, and acquisitions.

Segmentation:

Biodegradable Waste Segment to Dominate Owing to Better Availability

In terms of waste type, the market is segregated into inert waste, composite waste, biodegradable waste, and recyclable waste. Out of these, the biodegradable waste segment is likely to dominate the market owing to its better availability. It includes food, kitchen, paper, and other green wastes. The recyclable waste segment, on the other hand, includes everyday trashes, such as cans, fabrics, glass, bottles, plastics, clothes, and more. They are easily collected for coherent operations.

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Bulk-sized Plants with Novel Solutions to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, the market is fragmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is expected to experience significant growth owing to the presence of numerous huge plants that are equipped with innovative solutions for smooth operation. Europe is set to hold a considerable solid recovered fuel market share during the forthcoming years because of the green energy directives that have been put forward by the European Union. Additionally, a substantial amount of solid recovered fuel producers in this region will also augment growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to showcase good growth owing to the development of large industrial infrastructure as well as the rising demand for electricity. It would increase the solid recovered fuel market size in this region.





Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on Acquisitions & Gaining New Orders to Strengthen Position

Prominent companies present in the market are constantly striving to gain the maximum solid recovered fuel market share. They are doing so by bagging new orders from other reputed companies and through mergers and acquisitions. Below are two of the latest key industry developments:

June 2019 : BMH Technology, a cleantech company, headquartered in Finland, declared that it has signed a new contract to provide a two-line Tyrannosaurus solid recovered fuel production plant to Six Construct Ltd. Co., located in the U.A.E. It will turn local waste into premium quality standardized fuel. As per the company, the production capacity of the plant will be over 300.000 tons per year. It will mainly supply local cement kilns with solid recovered fuel by replacing fossil fuel. The contract is worth 23,5 million euros.

: BMH Technology, a cleantech company, headquartered in Finland, declared that it has signed a new contract to provide a two-line Tyrannosaurus solid recovered fuel production plant to Six Construct Ltd. Co., located in the U.A.E. It will turn local waste into premium quality standardized fuel. As per the company, the production capacity of the plant will be over 300.000 tons per year. It will mainly supply local cement kilns with solid recovered fuel by replacing fossil fuel. The contract is worth 23,5 million euros. July 2018: Enva, a provider of water and laboratory services, based in the U.K., announced that it has acquired GP Green Recycling, a recoverer of organic waste, headquartered in South Lanarkshire. As per the officials of Enva, GP Green Recycling produces top-quality soil conditioner and organic compost with a wide range of applications. It is gradually transforming the waste material into a valuable product. This acquisition would aid Enva in gaining the opportunity to accelerate and support the future developments of GP solutions.





Solid Recovered Fuel Market Segmentation:

By Waste Type:

Recyclable Material

Biodegradable Waste

Composite Wastes

Inert Waste

By Application:

Cement Kiln

CHP

Others

