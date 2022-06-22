Closure Planned at S.D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) at Six Mile Road Intersection in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Steve Neumeister, Project Engineer, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will begin reconstruction on the intersection of Six Mile Road and S. D. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Six Mile Road will be closed from East 10th Street to 26th Street. Highway 42 (Arrowhead Parkway) will remain open to traffic. The reconstruction work on Six Mile Road is anticipated to be completed by Aug. 12, 2022.

The overall project will reconstruct approximately one mile of Highway 42 and one-half mile of Six Mile Road. Work includes grading, curb and gutter, storm sewer, PCC pavement, lighting, signals, permanent signing, and pavement marking.

The prime contractor for this project is T&R Contracting of Sioux Falls. The overall completion date for this $20 million project is Sept. 29, 2023.

To learn more, please find the project summary, timeline, and maps on our SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/siouxfalls-pcn-05c2-05c6-06yq.

