Asset Management System Market to See Growth at a CAGR of 10.50% By 2029 | Key Players: ABB, Infineon, Hitachi, Nexperia
Asset Management System Market Latest Trends, Demand And Analysis 2029 | ABB, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., NXP SemiconductorsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Asset Management System Market 2022 published by Data Bridge Market Research takes a comprehensive approach towards studying the key trends influencing the growth of this sector. The research focuses on the changes and progress in the business context due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic. The report evaluates key aspects of the sector to predict the impact of the pandemic on the growth of the market.
The asset management system market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 10.50% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on asset management system market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market's growth. The rise in the reliability on asset management technologies supplemented by favourable economic conditions is escalating the growth of asset management system market.
An asset management system is referred to as a procedure that is utilized by companies to keep track of their equipment and inventory which are important for their day-to-day operations. This monitoring of assets is done by an asset manager who tracks the performance of the assets and makes sure that they are being used proficiently.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the asset management system market in the forecast period ideal resource utilization requirements of resources. Furthermore, the reduced equipment downtime is further anticipated to propel the growth of the asset management system market. On the other hand, the growing initial costs of asset management systems is further projected to impede the growth of the asset management system market in the timeline period.
Competitor Analysis:
Leading players of Asset Management system Market include:
ABB, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd., NXP Semiconductors, Diodes Incorporated, Nexperia, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, D3 Semiconductor LLC, Eaton Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd, Murata Manufacturing, TSMC, Vishay Intertechnology, ON Semiconductor, Fairchild Semiconductor, and STMicroelectronics among others.
Global Asset Management System Market Scope and Market Size
The asset management system market is segmented on the basis of asset type, solutions and industry. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of asset type, the asset management system market has been segmented into electronic, returnable transport, in-transit, manufacturing and personnel/staff.
On the basis of solutions, the asset management system market has been segmented into radio frequency identification, real-time system location, barcode, mobile computers and GPS. Radio frequency identification is further segmented into passive tags, active tags, readers/interrogators and antennas. Real-time system location is segmented based on component into hardware, software and services. hardware is further sub-segmented into tags/badges and readers/interrogators. Real-time system location is segmented based on technology into wi-fi, ultra-wideband (UWB), ultrasound, Bluetooth low energy (BLE), infrared, ZigBee and others. Barcode is segmented based on technology into linear imagers, 2D imagers and laser scanners. Barcode is segmented based on connectivity into wired barcode scanners and wireless barcode scanners. Barcode is segmented based on type into handheld barcode scanners and stationary barcode scanners. Mobile computers is further sub segmented into wearable mobile computers and non-wearable mobile computers. Labels is further sub segmented into 1D labels and 2D labels.
On the basis of industry, the asset management system market has been segmented into healthcare, retail, hospitality, transportation & logistics, industrial manufacturing and process industry. Industrial manufacturing is further sub segmented into automotive, aerospace and others. Process industry is further sub segmented into oil and gas, energy and power, chemicals, mining and others.
Asset Management System Market Country Level Analysis
The asset management system market is analysed, and market size, volume information is provided by country, asset type, solutions and industry as referenced above.
The countries covered in the asset management system market report are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, rest of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Asia-Pacific dominates the asset management system market due to the rise in the demand for asset management systems.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like downstream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
