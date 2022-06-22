Vitiligo Market Registered at USD 1,837.54 million by Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis Outlook and Forecast by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Vitiligo market was valued at USD 1,127.12 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,837.54 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Market Definition
Vitiligo is a skin disorder in which colourless patches of skin develop. Vitiligo can affect the entire surface of the skin. This skin illness affects the eyes, the inside of the mouth, and the hair, and it differs from person to person. It's difficult to say how far the patches will expand and by how much. The emergence of white spots or patches on the skin is the most common symptom of vitiligo. Segmental vitiligo and non-segmental vitiligo are the two main kinds of vitiligo. Calcineurin inhibitors, corticosteroids, and psoralens are some of the most common medications prescribed by doctors to treat vitiligo.
Drivers
Increasing prevalence of vitiligo
The rising prevalence of vitiligo is estimated to enhance the market's growth. Its prevalence rate ranges between 0.2% and 4%. Vitiligo is a hypopigmentation skin condition in which the skin loses its colour due to a lack of melanin in the skin cells. It affects all portions of the body's skin and the hair and the inside of the mouth. Vitiligo is a skin condition that is neither life-threatening nor communicable. It affects everyone, regardless of their skin type.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of vitiligo market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.
Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the Vitiligo market. Additionally, changing lifestyles of people and rising level of disposable income will result in the expansion of Vitiligo market. The growing importance of aesthetic appeal and increased adoption of cosmetic procedures and other dermatology procedures will propel the market's growth rate.
Opportunities
Increase in the number of research and development activities
Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the Vitiligo market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market's growth rate.
Moreover, rising investment for the development of advanced technologies and increase in the number of emerging markets will further provide beneficial opportunities for the Vitiligo market growth during the forecast period.
Recent Development
In October 2021, Uniza Group had announced the launch of a novel solution named Vitellus for the management of vitiligo. Vitellus is a unique combination of Greyverse, Melitane, GL 200 & EUK-134 which is considered an advanced new age solution for managing vitiligo. It is lotion that helps in melamine growth and functions on skin pigmentation and hair follicle pigmentation.
Global Vitiligo Market Scope
The Vitiligo market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Segmental Vitiligo
Non-Segmental Vitiligo
Others
Treatment
Medications
Immunosuppressive
Corticosteroids
Others
Therapies
Light Therapy
Depigmentation
Others
Surgery
Skin grafting
Blister grafting
Micropigmentation
Others
Others
Dosage Form
Oral
Injectable
Creams
Gel
Ointment
Others
Route of Administration
Oral
Parenteral
Topical
Others
End-Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Homecare
Others
Distribution Channel
Hospital Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
Others
Vitiligo Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The vitiligo market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, treatment, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the vitiligo market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America
North America dominates the vitiligo market because of the favourable reimbursement scenario and presence of major key players in this region. Additionally, rising healthcare expenditure will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the increasing number of cases of skin diseases due to sunlight exposure in this region. Also, development of healthcare infrastructure and rising awareness about the diseases will further propel the market's growth rate in this region.
