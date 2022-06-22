Cyber Security Market Trends, Growts and Opportunities Report by Forecast to 2027 | 𝗔𝗶𝗿𝗯𝘂𝘀 𝗦𝗘

Cyber Security

The global cyber security market was estimated to account for US$ 1,02,859 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2019

Market Overview:

Aviation cyber security is defined as a cyber-threat to the aviation system, which can come from a variety of mediums such as emails, social media, instant messaging, instant messengers, and websites. Aviation cyber security is created by looking at the aviation sector and developing a tailored approach to it. The first step in creating a cyber-security programme for the airline industry is to develop a vulnerability assessment tool. These tools are designed to identify any potential issues that can be exploited by hackers who want to gain access to specific information within the aircraft or the networks associated with the aircraft.

Competitive Landscape:

𝗔𝗶𝗿𝗯𝘂𝘀 𝗦𝗘, 𝗕𝗔𝗘 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗙-𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗶𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗥𝗮𝘆𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆, 𝗣𝗮𝗹𝗼 𝗔𝗹𝘁𝗼 𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘆, 𝗕𝗹𝘂𝗩𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘄𝗲𝗹𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗻𝘀, 𝗜𝗻𝗰.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of cyber-attacks in the aviation industry is a key factor augmenting growth of the aviation cyber security market. For instance, in March 2018, in Cathay pacific airways the IT team detected suspicious activity and the stolen data included passport details, birth dates, frequent flier numbers, phone numbers, and credit card information. The attack affected 9.4 million Cathay Pacific passengers.

A growing number of airports and up-gradation of their infrastructure is propelling growth of the market. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, India’s aviation industry is expected to witness Rs. 35,000 crore (US$ 4.99 billion) investment in the next four years. The Indian Government is planning to invest US$ 1.83 billion for the development of airport infrastructure along with aviation navigation services by 2026.

Geographically, the report examines production, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, and forecasts for the following regions:

🔹North America (United States, Canada)

🔹Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

🔹Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

🔹Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

🔹The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

During the Covid-19 pandemic, there was a decline in passenger traffic due to containment-related restrictions such as lockdown and social distancing. According to the Airports Council International (ACI), global passenger traffic at the world’s top 10 busiest airports decreased by -45.7% in 2020. Overall, passenger traffic at the world’s airports decreased by -64.6% which shows that the impact of the pandemic and the early stages of recovery in air travel has not been uniform around the world. The market of aviation cyber security was severely affected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Market Scale and Segment Analysis:

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁, 𝗕𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆:

𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗲𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁, 𝗕𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁:

𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲

𝗦𝗼𝗳𝘁𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲

𝗜𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

𝗘𝗻𝗱-𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆

𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗩𝘂𝗹𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁

𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝘆𝗯𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁, 𝗕𝘆 𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹:

𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴

𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴

𝗚𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗔𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘀

𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝘂𝗳𝗮𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴

𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵𝗰𝗮𝗿𝗲

𝗧𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻

𝗘𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗴𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆

𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀

𝗢𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀

Key Takeaways:

The aviation cyber security market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % over the forecast period, due to increasing air traffic. According to ICAO’s preliminary compilation of annual global statistics, the total number of passengers carried on scheduled services rose to 4.3 billion in 2018, which is 6.4 percent higher than the previous year, while the number of departures reached 37.8 million in 2018, a 3.5 percent increase.

North America is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the strong presence of the aviation industry in the region. For instance, in May 2021, the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center have partnered on cyber information sharing, awareness, education, and outreach to improve the security of space operations.

