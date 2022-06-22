Aqua Feed Additives Market Size Exceeded Value US$ 1.6 Bn in 2022 and it is Expected to Reach a Value US$ 2.7 Bn by 2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America is set to become a major player on the world stage when it comes seafood consumption. The US alone accounts for more than 60% of all North American aqua feed additives, and this trend has been steadily rising since 2012 with an estimated growth rate at 2.6%. By 2032

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The aqua feed additives market is estimated to surpass US$ 1.6 billion in 2022, and is predicted to reach US$ 2.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 5.5 % from 2022 to 2032.



Some of the key factors driving the rise of the aqua feed additives market share are growing worries about receiving the right vitamin and mineral additives for aquatic animals.

As individuals become more aware of premixes, the demand for aqua feed additives has increased. As a result of the increased demand for mineral-rich aqua feed additives, companies are seeing an increase in sales of aqua feed additives.

Increased understanding of bioavailability in these compounds is another important driver of the aqua feed additives market size. As a result, aqua feed additives manufacturers are increasing production of direct mineral supplements to suit end-user demand.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15053

The trade of fish and aquaculture products plays a significant role in expanding fish consumption and building a global market for aqua feed additives by connecting various worldwide suppliers and manufacturers.

As adaptive pathogens can be infected by a variety of stress factors, including poor nutritional status, sales of aqua feed additive are on the rise. Antibiotics are also used to treat diseases such as red pest disease, which drives up demand for aquaf eed additives around the world.

The growing demand for high-protein diets is presenting excellent growth opportunities for the aqua feed additives market, particularly in emerging economies like Brazil, India, and China, where per capita income is rapidly rising, resulting in increased sales of aqua feed additives.

Key Takeaways from the Aqua feed Additives Market Study:

The US is estimated to account for more than 6 0% of the North American market in 2022, due to the rising in seafood consumption.

of the North American market in 2022, due to the rising in seafood consumption. The aqua feed additives market in the United States is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 2.6 percent from 2016 to 2032, reaching a market size of US$ 0.1 billion.

Due to a considerable availability of raw materials and the presence of large-scale companies, Egypt has a strong demand for aqua feed additives.

According to FMI, the aqua feed additives market in India is worth US$ 1.4 billion and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 percent through 2032.

“Key market players are investing much in R&D in order to introduce new products and obtain a competitive advantage. Companies are also pursuing tactics such as collaboration, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships in order to extend their client base and increase revenues.”- Lead Analyst at FMI.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15053

Competition Landscape of Aqua feed Additives Market

Key players operating in the global aqua feed additives market are focusing on reaching a large consumer base by implementing various strategies such as product innovations, marketing & promotional activity, strengthening distribution channels, and adopting sustainable production.

Some of the leading companies in aqua feed additives market are Cargill, Inc., NK Ingredients Pte. Ltd., Beneo GmbH, Dibaq A.S., Nutreco N.V., Evonik Industries, Biomar A/S, Growel Feeds, Coppens International B.V., Aker Biomarine and others.

Recent Developments in Aqua feed Additives Market:

ADM purchased Neovia (formerly known as InVivo NSA) (France) in January 2019 for USD 1.82 billion (Euro 1.54 billion). This acquisition would give ADM a strong foundation on which to build future expansion.

In November 2018, Cargill invested USD 70 million in Thailand to provide new technologies to the country's aquaculture and poultry industries.

In June 2017, Nutreco completed the acquisition of Hi-Pro Feeds LP (Canada). The acquired company's global brand, Trouw Nutrition, would be used to market the acquired company.





For More Information or Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15053

Aqua Feed Additives Market by Category

By Additives Type, Aqua Feed Additives Market is Segmented as:

Amino Acids

Vitamins

Minerals

Antibiotics

Acidifiers

Binders

Antioxidants

Prebiotics

Palatants

Others

By Species Type, Aqua Feed Additives Market is Segmented as:

Crustaceans

Catfish

Salmonids

Carp

Tilapia

Mollusks

Mullet





By Ingredient, Aqua Feed Additives Market is Segmented as:

Corn

Soybean

Fish Oil

Peas

Sunflower Seed

Others

By Region, Aqua Feed Additives Market is Segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA





Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Buying this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15053

Get Valuable Insights into Aqua feed additives Market

FMI, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of aqua feed additives presenting historical demand data (2017-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from (2022-2032).

The study divulges compelling insights on the demand for aqua feed additives based on additives type (amino acids, vitamins, minerals, antibiotics, acidifiers, binders, antioxidants, prebiotics, palatants, and others), by species type (crustaceans, catfish, salmonids, carp, tilapia, mollusks, and mullet), by ingredient (corn, soybean, fish oil, peas, sunflower seed, others) across five major regions.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

Download complimentary copy of FMI’s market report on ‘Plant Based Revolution’: Growth opportunities and winning strategies in the Plant Based Food Market

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Bioactive Ingredient Market Size: The bioactive ingredient market is expected to be valued at US$ 38.2 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2022-2032), to surpass US$ 55.4 Bn by 2032.

Cheese Alternative Market Share: The global cheese alternative market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 4.3Bn by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 8.3% by 2022-2032, to reach a value of USD 9.6Bn by 2032.

Whey Basic Protein Isolates Market Trend: The global whey basic protein isolates market size is expected to reach US$ 431.5 Million in 2022 and exhibit steady growth at a CAGR of 16.6% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Calcium Supplements Market Growth: The global calcium supplements market is forecasted to be valuated at US$ 8.01 billion by 2032, up from US$ 3.8 billion in 2022, advancing at a CAGR of 7.74% from 2022 to 2032.

Apple Seed Oil Market Demand: Global Apple Seed Oil Market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 5.15 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4% to be valued at US$ 7.62 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Passion Flower Extract Market Analysis: Global passion flower extract demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3.5 Billion in 2022, forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% to be valued at US$ 5.0 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Drinkable Yogurt Market Outlook: The global drinkable yogurt market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 50 Bn by the end of 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 6.5% by 2022-2032, to reach a value of USD 94 Bn by 2032.

Bakery Ingredients Market Forecast: The global bakery ingredients market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 17.9 Billion by the year 2022 end, accelerating with a CAGR of 6.4% by 2022-2032.

GMO Testing Services Market Value: The global GMO testing services market is expected to reach US$ 2.2 Bn in 2022, with demand growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

Brilliant Black BN Colors Market Volume: FMI analysis indicates that brilliant black BN color market is anticipated to reach a market value of USD 6.7 Mn of sales in the global market by 2032.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate,

200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark,

Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/aqua-feed-additives-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse all Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs