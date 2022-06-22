Crash barrier systems Market worth $9.0 billion by 2026 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Crash Barrier Systems Market by Type (Portable & Fixed), Technology (Rigid, Semi-Rigid & Flexible), Device (Crash Cushions, End Treatments, and GEAT), Application (Roadside, Median, Work-zone, and Bridge) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026". The global crash barrier systems market size is expected to grow from USD 7.6 billion in 2021 to USD 9.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. Crash barrier systems is used across applications, such as roadsie barriers, median barriers, work zone barriers, bridge barriers and Others. In the crash barrier systems market, roadside barrier is the largest application owing to the increasing usage of guardrails and wire ropes on highways and roadways across the globe.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155586627



Browse in-depth TOC on “Crash barrier systems Market”

258 - Tables

36 - Figures

220 - Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/crash-barrier-systems-market-155586627.html



Roadside Barriers is expected to be the fastest growing application in the Crash barrier systems market during the forecast period.



The market is witnessing growth because of the increasing usage of guardrails and wire ropes on highways and roadways across the globe. With the application of crash barriers on roadside and on the middle of the road, the motorists are shielded from natural or man-made obstacles such as retaining walls, traffic signals, trees, and culverts that are located on either side of the roadways. It accounted for a share of about 54.3% of the Crash barrier systems market, in terms of volume, in 2019.

Tata Steel Europe is the largest player in the market. The company has adopted crash barrier manufacturing techniques by integrating all operations. Through extensive R&D activities, it has come up with innovative products such as Vetex road safety barriers and off-road safety barriers. It is also focusing on making investments in its high value-added businesses and also entering into various contracts with major players in the crash barrier systems market.

Valmont Industries, Inc. is the second-largest player of the crash barrier systems market, globally. In December 2019, the company introduced HighwayGuard LDS, which is a MASH 16 TL-3 compliant steel safety barrier. It has a T-connector, which provides quicker installation, removal, and separation of barrier sections. It also offers the ability to remove sections within a run to create access gaps, replace damaged sections or alter barrier runs.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155586627



Europe is expected to hold the largest market share in the global crash barrier systems market during the forecast period.



Europe accounted for the largest share of the Crash barrier systems market in 2020. The market in the region is growing because of the willingness of companies in the region to take up capital-intensive projects, along with the availability of technical expertise.

Global Crash Barrier Systems Market Manufacturers:

Tata steel Europe (UK),

NV Bekaert S.A. (Belgium),

Valmont Industries, Inc. (UK),

Trinity Industries Inc (US), and

Nucor Corporation (US).



Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=155586627



Study Coverage

This research report categorizes the Crash Barrier Systems Market based on Type, Device , and Application. based on Type the market has been segmented into Portable & Fixed. based on Device the market has been segmented into Crash Cushions, End Treatments, and GEAT. By Application, the market has been segmented into Roadside, Median, Work-zone, and Bridge. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overviews; solutions and services; key strategies; new product launches; mergers; and partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; and recent developments associated with the Crash Barrier Systems Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Building and Construction Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports:



Barrier Systems Market by Type (Bollards, Fences, Guardrails, Others), ACD (Perimeter Security, Bio-metric, Turnstile, Others), Material (Plastic, Metal, Others), Function (Active, Passive), Application (Roadways, Railways, Others) - Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/barrier-systems-market-257264196.html







About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com