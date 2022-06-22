Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Devices Market is forecast to reach a value of US$ 4,129.4 Mn by 2028 | Abbott

Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) Testing Devices Market

Hemoglobin A1c test is a common blood test performed for diagnosis and monitoring of type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices are used for diagnosis and monitoring of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Hemoglobin A1c test results reflect the average blood sugar levels of an individual for the past two to three months. Increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel growth of the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, increasing geriatric population, increasing healthcare infrastructure, and high prevalence of undiagnosed diabetes in emerging economies is also expected to propel the market growth during the forecasted period.

Increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel growth of the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, “Global and regional diabetes prevalence estimates for 2019 and projections for 2030 and 2045: Results from the International Diabetes Federation Diabetes Atlas, 9th edition”, published in the journal Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, in September 2019, 463 million people are expected to suffer from diabetes in 2019 worldwide and the number is expected to reach 578 million by 2030 and 700 million by 2045.

Detailed Segmentation:

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, By Test Type:

Laboratory Testing Devices

Point-of-care Testing Devices

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market, By Technology:

Ion-Exchange HPLC

Immunoassay

Boronate Affinity Chromatography

Direct Enzymatic Assay

Others

