Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Is Expected To Reach USD 477.29 Billion & CAGR 21.57% During Forecast 2029

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the complementary and alternative medicine market was valued at USD 100.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 477.29 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 21.57% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Market Definition
Medical products and practices that are not considered a part of traditional or mainstream medical therapy are referred to as complementary and alternative medicine (CAM). It combines self-administered items and activities, including homoeopathic remedies, herbal medications, dietary supplements, yoga, chiropractic, acupuncture, and massage therapy. Manipulative and body-based therapies, biofield therapy, and entire medical systems are all included.
Some of the major players operating in the complementary and alternative medicine market are:
Nordic Naturals (US)
Nature’s Bounty (US)
Unity Woods Yoga Center (US)
Columbia Nutritional (US)
First Natural Brands Ltd. (UK)
Ayush Ayurveda (India)
Pure Encapsulations, LLC. (US)
Quantum-Touch (US)
Herb Pharm, LLC (US)
Helio USA Inc. (US)
Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)
Drivers
Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer is estimated to enhance the growth rate of the complementary and alternative medicine market. Complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) is majorly used in the treatment of cancer and also improves the common side effects such as pain, nausea and fatigue.
Increasing investment for healthcare infrastructure
Another significant factor influencing the growth rate of complementary and alternative medicine market is the rising healthcare expenditure which helps in improving its infrastructure. Also, various government organizations aims to improve the healthcare infrastructure by increasing funding and this will further influence the market dynamics.
Furthermore, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness will expand the complementary and alternative medicine market. Additionally, changing lifestyle of people and rising geriatric population will result in the expansion of complementary and alternative medicine market.
Opportunities
Increase in the number of research and development activities
Moreover, the market's growth is fueled by an increase in the number of research and development activities. This will provide beneficial opportunities for the complementary and alternative medicine market growth. Along with this, rising drug approvals and launches will further propel the market’s growth rate.
Rising number of strategic collaborations
The market has grown substantially as a result of new product introductions in response to increased demand for treatments and continual innovation. For instance, Optum had purchased DaVita Medical Group in 2019. This purchase is towards the development of Novel therapies that children may administer and that can assist physicians, health professionals, physical therapists, and chiropractors. Furthermore, nearly two-thirds of the population in most industrialized and developing nations reported utilizing some type of alternative or complementary treatment as of early 2016.
COVID-19 Impact on Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market
Over the projected period, the complementary and alternative medicine market was expected to be constrained by the COVID-19 outbreak. Since its emergence in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to nearly every country on the planet, prompting the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a public health emergency. COVID-19, a new coronavirus, was identified as the causal agent in the pneumonia cases. This virus spread quickly over the world, killing many people. COVID-19 was labelled a global pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) in March 2020, and rigorous measures to prevent the disease's spread were recommended. Since then, the pandemic has delayed the expansion of the healthcare sector and disrupted the supply chain. Furthermore, governments in many nations had imposed nationwide lockdowns to halt the spread of COVID-19. Similarly, healthcare organizations in numerous nations throughout the world were having difficulty continuing their supply chain activities. The supply chain slowness has also hampered the complementary and alternative medicine market.
Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Scope
The complementary and alternative medicine market is segmented on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, symptoms, dosage form, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Alternative Medical Systems
Mind-Body Interventions
Biologically Based Therapies
Manipulative and Body-Based Methods
Energy Therapies
Others
Disease Indication
Arthritis
Asthma
Cancer
Diabetes
Cardiology
Neurology
Others
End-Users
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Therapy Centers
Others
Distribution Channel
Hospitals
Special Clinics/Centers
Direct Contact
E-Training
Others
