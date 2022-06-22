Lithotripsy Devices Market Is Growing with Increase in Incidence Rate of Urolithiasis | Medispec LTD , Siemens Ltd.

Lithotripsy Devices Market

Lithotripsy is a procedure that uses ultrasound shock wave to break stones in the kidney and in other organs such as gallbladder, liver, and urethra.

Industry analysis is a crucial step in the current competitive market space that helps identify the right target customers and accordingly provide tailored solutions for their business needs. Every aspect and unique challenges put up by the particular industry are carefully taken into consideration while formulating these solutions. It also takes into consideration various government reforms, competitive environment, customer behavior, existing and upcoming business models, and ever-evolving technological developments. Industry analysis helps an organization formulate strategies and policies of a business.

Lithotripsy is a non-invasive procedure used to break stones present in various organs, such as liver or gallbladder, kidneys, and pancreas. Lithotripsy devices are widely used to treat kidney stones that are too large to pass through the urinary tract. Thus, there is an increasing demand for lithotripsy devices is due to increasing incidence of kidney stones, worldwide, which in turn is expected to propel the lithotripsy devices market growth. Each year, more than half a million people go to emergency rooms for kidney stone problems. According to the National Kidney Foundation, around 0.5 million new people suffers from kidney stones problem and around one in ten have kidney stone problem every year, worldwide.

Two main types of lithotripsy are laser lithotripsy or flexible ureteroscopy and laser lithotripsy and extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy. Epidural anesthesia is considered the anesthetic technique of choice for immersion lithotripsy. Lithotripsy or lithotripsy devices treat kidney stones by sending shock waves or focused ultrasonic energy directly to the stone first located with ultrasound or fluoroscopy. Shock waves break a large stone into small stones, so that they can pass through the urinary system. Growth of the lithotripsy devices market is also driven by the increase in incidence rate of urolithiasis and the growing geriatric population worldwide.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the world's population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015. Lithotripsy takes around 45 minutes to an hour to perform. Stone debris is removed, after the procedure, from the kidneys or ureter, the tube leading from the kidney to bladder, through urination. Research suggests that lithotripsy may be linked to potentially serious chronic adverse effects; such as new-onset hypertension, development of diabetes mellitus, and exacerbation of stone disease.

Diet, excess body weight, some medical conditions, and certain supplements and medications are among the several causes of kidney stones. Moreover, growth of the lithotripsy devices market, in North America, can be attributed to the increasing incidence rate of urolithiasis or kidney stones and the geriatric population in these region. According to the National Kidney Foundation, around one out of seven people in the United States suffer from chronic kidney disease, every year. Furthermore, urolithiasis affects around one out of 11 people in the U.S. Thus, with the increasing incidence, the demand for lithotripsy devices is also increasing with a rapid pace, driving the lithotripsy devices market growth.

