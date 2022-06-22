The Global Mooring Connector Equipment Market Size Is Valued At US$ 428.6 Million In 2022 And Is Forecast To Reach US$ 749.2 Million By The End Of 2032 -States Fact.MR

Offshore Oil & Gas Companies to Remain Gold Mines for Mooring Connector Equipment Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

Mooring systems are composed of mooring lines, wires, anchors, and links, and provide anchorage to floating vessels, ships, and platforms over water. Development of offshore oil & gas resources has spread to deep water and ultra-deep-water areas in recent years. The offshore industry is largely responsible for the development of open-sea mooring technologies.

“Expanding offshore industry and submerged turret production (STP) buoys expected to increase the adoption of mooring connector equipment,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

A large increase in offshore oil & gas activity, as well as government efforts to boost offshore activity, are supporting the growth of the mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) industry.

Owing to rapid depletion of onshore oil & gas deposits, investments in single point anchor reservoirs (SPAR) and floating production storage offloading (FPSO) have increased substantially for expanding offshore exploration activities. The market for mooring connector equipment is expected to grow as the number of large-scale infrastructure investment projects in the maritime industry rises.

Mooring connector equipment, which has been demanded for mooring systems in the offshore oil & gas industry, is expected to gain traction and reach a market valuation of US$ 749.2 billion by the end of 2032.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Mooring shackles are likely to reach a market share of 34.5% by the end of 2032.

By application, mobile offshore drilling units (MODU) are likely to progress at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

Demand for swivels is predicted to grow 1.6X by 2032.

Single point anchor reservoirs (SPAR), under application, will generate an absolute opportunity US$ 35.3 million over the decade.

Based on region, demand for mooring connector equipment is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% in North America.





Market Developments

Market growth strategies involve new product launches, product innovation, product up-gradation, research & development, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations. Companies associated with the marine industry are constantly into product modification of mooring connector equipment through channelizing their capital and resources.

Market participants are improving their brand presence through collaboration activities. Market frontrunners have captured significant market share through robust distribution networks. Long-term partnerships among mooring equipment manufacturing companies has enabled manufacturers to generate consistency in demand.

For instance :

On 12 May 2022, Acteon announced that it had developed a reliable solution to install large monopoles, which will deliver complete foundation installation campaigns.

On 7 June 2022, DCL MOORING & RIGGING launched high-performance synthetic slings that will fulfill customers’ requirements and meet their short delivery schedules for mooring operations.

Key Segments in Mooring Connector Equipment Industry Survey

Mooring Connector Equipment Market by Equipment Type : Mooring Shackles Bow Shackles Forelock Shackles Dee Shackles Swivels Ball Swivels Chain Swivels Anchor Handling Swivels Float Swivels Installation Swivels Mooring Links H Links Standard H Links Inverted H Links Embedded H Links M Links Y - Links K - Links U - Links Connecting Links Kenter Type Pear Shaped C Type Clamps Wire Rope Clamps Chain Clamp Hang-off Clamps Mooring Sinkers

Mooring Connector Equipment Market by Application : Mobile Offshore Drilling Units (MODU) Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessels (FPSO) Floating Production Systems (FPS) Single Point Anchor Reservoirs SPAR) Submerged Turret Production (STP) Buoys Other

Mooring Connector Equipment Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa







