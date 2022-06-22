Low-calorie Chocolate Market to Surpass US$ 2.8 Bn, Registering 9.9% CAGR by 2032
Low-calorie Chocolate Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players- Analysis Forecasts to 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global low-calorie chocolate market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast period, the low-calorie chocolate market size will reach US$ 2.8 Bn by 2032.
Low-calorie chocolate are confectionery products containing sugar and fat in minimal quantity and do not have adverse health effects when consumed. Cocoa is the primary raw material used for production. Low-calorie chocolates are used in various products such as cookies, candies, bars, and others. With the rise in awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of low-calorie chocolate products, the market is slated to grow exponentially over the forecast period. Rising disposable income, coupled with increasing consumer expenditure, supports the growth of the low-calorie chocolate market. And this is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Key player, Kraft Foods, invented a technique that can be used in manufacturing low-calorie chocolates and has filed an international patent for it. Ulrich Loeser, a scientist in Kraft Foods, together with his team, invented the technique. This technique has impacted the low-calorie chocolate products positively. It can be used to increase the shelf-life of products and maintain the texture and quality of products. The patent filing was done under the Patent Corporation Treaty that allows regional authorities to consider a uniform patent.
Low Calorie Chocolate Market Driven by Growing Consumers’ Demand for Sugar Free Products
With the rise in weight diseases globally, individuals are beginning to shift towards consuming low-calorie food products. The overconsumption of carbohydrates or sugar causes diseases such as diabetes and obesity. These diseases have posed a threat to the human world, and the only means of combating is the consumption of sugar-free products. Consumers’ are raising the demand for low-calorie products, which has fostered the growth of low-calorie chocolates globally. Also, the rise in disposable income is significantly driving the market forward, and this is expected to continue over the forecast period.
Furthermore, consumers’ hectic lifestyle is another factor to watch out for, as this will drive the market forward tremendously over the forecast period. These days consumers are too busy and would always want to consume convenient food; thus, this will further increase the market acceleration during the forecast period.
Low Calorie Chocolate Market Restraints
The low-calorie chocolate market is not without its challenges. One of the most significant challenges expected to pose a threat and hamper the low-calorie chocolate market’s growth is the rise in the price of raw materials. The cost of purchasing cocoa beans is high, and this will restrain the market from growing. An increase in raw material prices will foster the rise in production cost, and this will, in turn, increase the price of low-calorie chocolates. Consumers will have to find an alternative, and this will affect the growth of the market.
Low Calorie Chocolate Market: Region-wise Analysis
North America is the largest market for low-calorie chocolates due to its high consumption and increasing demand for low-calorie chocolate products. The region is slated to remain dominant over the forecast period because of this. According to the report gathered from the United States Economic Census Data, about 13% of cocoas annual production is used to produce US chocolate candy.
The Asia Pacific will be the fastest-growing market for low-calorie chocolates due to the rise in demand for low-calorie products and increasing disposable income. Other regions such as Middle East, Africa and Europe will register a moderate growth over the forecast period.
Low Calorie Chocolate Market: Competitive Landscape
•Nestlé S.A.
•Hersheys
•Kraft Foods
•Dreyer
•Breyers
•Ben & Jerry’s
•Haagen Daaz.
Report Highlights
The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry validated market data and projections with suitable set of assumptions and methodology. Research report provides analysis and information by categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies
Global Low Calorie Chocolate Market Segment Analysis
The global low calorie chocolates market can be segmented on the following basis:
By Product
•Dark Chocolate
•White Chocolate
•Milk Chocolate
By Application
•Desserts and Cookies
•Bars and Candies
•Shakes and Ice creams
