Biophotonics Market is Projected the Dominate Industry during 2021-2031, likely to rise at 11.3% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Germany and the U.K are expected to collectively lead Europes biophotonics market due in part from an increasing investment by government agencies on healthcare industries, such as those found within these two countries

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biophotonics market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth of over 11.3% CAGR during the forecast period of 2031, forecasts ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights.



Growing geriatric population and extensive use of biophotonics in cell and tissue diagnostics are the key factors propelling the market growth. Advent of nanotechnology in biophotonics and increasing application of biophotonics within light therapy and microscopy will improve the demand.

Since light therapy devices are becoming more and more popular in the healthcare sector, biophotonics is widely used in this field. Additionally, the government's funding and investment in medical diagnostics are increasing market demand.

The integration of detection, diagnosis, and staging during endoscopy is giving market players options for expansion. The market demand will increase as a result of significant advancements in the field of see-through imaging techniques, particularly in the areas of drug discovery and medical diagnostics.

Request for a sample report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-92

The market will rise as a result of the widespread use of biophotonics endoscopic procedures, particularly in providing functional and biochemical information for the application of medicinal therapies.

Increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, insomnia and others have improved the demand of light therapy in the field of medical therapeutics. This in turn will bolster the growth of biophotonics market.

According to FMI, the application of biophotonics in microscopy and light therapy will witness an impressive growth, exhibiting the demand of over 15% each respectively over the forecast period.

“Technological advancements and soaring demand within medical therapeutics and diagnostics for treating lifestyle diseases such as obesity and insomnia will drive the market demand. Catering the heightened demand, biophotonics manufacturers have increased the development by incorporating advanced technology, generating expansion prospects in the industry,” says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Biophotonics Market Study

Medical diagnostics is anticipated to be the primary end-user of biophotonics market, exhibiting a CAGR of over 10.7% during the forecast period

Non-medical applications in biophotonics market is estimated to project impressive growth of over 15.5% CAGR between 2021 and 2031

In terms of application, biosensors segment is poised to expand at a CAGR of around 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period

Microscopy and light therapy applications will expand at a CAGR of 15.1% each respectively in the upcoming decade

The U.S. is anticipated to be the major market owing to the increasing investment by the U.S. government in healthcare industry

Germany and the U.K are expected to collectively lead the Europe’s biophotonics market owing to the expansion of healthcare industry

Countries such as China, India and Japan will emerge as lucrative markets attributing to the technological advancements in the healthcare and imaging industry





Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-92

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the biophotonics market are focusing on new product launches for the expansion of their product portfolios.

Adoption of latest technology in the healthcare sector have enabled the advent of the new players, leading to a competitive market.

Prominent market players are forging alliances with other top healthcare companies to maintain their position in the industry.

For instance, in June 2021, Alberta Biophotonics Inc. announced the acquisition of additional shares of Flurotech Limited, pursuant to a three-cornered amalgamation between the FluroTech, FluroTest Systems Ltd. and 2330853 Alberta Ltd.

Recently, another key player PhotoniCare Inc. announced the funding of more than US$ 7 million to commercially expand its imaging technology, TOMi Scope.

In May 2021, Olympus America announced the launch and clearance of its BF-UC190F endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) bronchoscope, a new addition to its EBUS portfolio of devices for lung cancer diagnosis and staging via needle biopsy

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/92

Biophotonics Market Segments

By Application:

See-Through Imaging

Microscopy

Inside Imaging

Spectro Molecular

Analytics Sensing

Light Therapy

Surface Imaging

Biosensors

By Application:

See-Through Imaging

Microscopy

Inside Imaging

Spectro Molecular

Analytics Sensing

Light Therapy

Surface Imaging

Biosensors

By End User:

Tests And Components

Medical Therapeutics

Medical Diagnostics

Non-Medical Application

Tests And Components

Medical Therapeutics

Medical Diagnostics

Non-Medical Application

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-92

Top Reports Related To Chemicals & Materials Market Insights

Valeryl Chloride Market Size: Valeryl Chloride Market by Purity, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Iron Powder Market Share: Iron Powder Market by End Use, Type, Manufacturing Process & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Industrial Ceramics Market: Industrial Ceramics Market by Type, Product, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

Tallow Amine Market Trends: Tallow Amine Market by Product, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Glutaraldehyde Market Analysis: Glutaraldehyde Market By Product Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022-2032



Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Outlook: Flame Retardant Chemicals Market By Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022-2032



Asia Pacific Bentonite Market Forecast: Asia Pacific Bentonite Market by Product Type, Application, End Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Cetanol Market Sales: Cetanol Market by Form, Application, End-Use & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Glycolic Acid Market Value: Glycolic Acid Market by Grade, Application, Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market Demand: Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market By Nature, Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032



Fine Chemicals Market Type: Fine Chemicals Market by Type, Application & Region - Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact: