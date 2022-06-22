Online Food Delivery Services Market Innovations Boost Growth Rate To 13%

Online Food Delivery Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Online Food Delivery Services Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are using drones and robots as an innovative solution to deliver their online food orders which is shaping the online food delivery services market outlook. With the artificial intelligent and tech application, food delivery firms are engaging in fast and safe delivery process. Moreover, the use of drones and robots also supported the food delivery business in their contactless delivery process which is one of the online food delivery services market trends. The use of robots and drones also help food delivery firms to save a lot of money in transit, as the firms can make multiple deliveries with a single robot and also eliminates the problem of being stuck in heavy traffic.

The global online food delivery services market size is expected to grow from $182.50 billion in 2020 to $332.80 billion in 2025 at a rate of 12.8%. The global online food delivery services market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2025 and reach $545.20 billion in 2030.

The increasing development of IoT devices and features is driving the online food delivery services market growth in the forecast period. The IoT-powered Food Delivery app Solution delivers in the form of temperature sensors equipped delivery boxes that warn the delivery person and the restaurant management system if the temperature inside is dropping below the optimum value. According to research conducted by the Tuck School of Business, there will be more than 12-13 billion internet-connected devices by 2021. The usefulness of the IoT will not only improve customer service but also offers numerous benefits to entrepreneurs. As restaurants continue to realize the potential of IoT connected kitchens, there is also a spike in demand for restaurant app development companies globally. According to the online food delivery services market analysis, IoT-powered food delivery app solutions is driving the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Major players covered in the global online food delivery services industry are Uber Technologies, Inc. (Uber Eats), Meituan Dianping, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V., Delivery Hero SE, Domino's Pizza, Inc.

TBRC’s online food delivery services market report is segmented by type into platform-to-consumer, restaurant-to-consumer, by channel type into websites, mobile applications, by payment method into cash-on-delivery, online payment.



Online Food Delivery Services Market 2022 – By Type (Platform-To-Consumer, Restaurant-To-Consumer), By Channel Type (Websites, Mobile Applications), By Payment Method (Cash-On-Delivery, Online Payment), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a online food delivery services global market overview, forecast online food delivery services market size and growth for the whole market, online food delivery services market segments, geographies, online food delivery services global market trends, online food delivery services market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

