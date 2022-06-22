Automotive Motors Market Is Growing With the Rise in Electrification of Commercial Vehicles: 𝗦𝗶𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗚

Automotive Motors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝘅𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗶𝘁 𝗮 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟲.𝟰% 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱.

Summary of the Report – Global Automotive Motors Market, By Product Type (Direct Current Brushed Motors, Direct Current Brushless Motors, and Stepper Motors), by Application (Performance Motors, Comfort Motors, and Safety Motors), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two/Three Wheelers, and Commercial Vehicles), by Commercial Vehicles (Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial vehicles), by Electric Vehicle Type ( Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Battery Electric Vehicle) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2019 - 2027

Market Overview:

Automotive motors are a key component of a vehicle's powertrain, as they allow a vehicle to move both forwards and backwards. A wide array of automotive motors have become available or already available for vehicles. Some of these include stepper motors, brushed motors, and brushless DC electric motor (BL motor or BLDC motor). Motors are an integral part of vehicle such as engine cooling fans, seat cooling fans, power steering motors, power window motors, and battery cooling fans. Automotive motors help improve vehicle safety, increase comfort, and enhance vehicle performance. Motors are involved in various applications of a vehicle, where comfort is as important as the driving efficiency. BLDC motors are the most preferred motors for the electric vehicle application due to its traction characteristics.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global automotive motors market are 𝗕𝗼𝗿𝗴𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗜𝗻𝗰., 𝗡𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗹𝗲 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗽, 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗼 𝗦.𝗔., 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗻𝗮 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹, 𝗗𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗼 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗚, 𝗥𝗼𝗯𝗲𝗿𝘁 𝗕𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗵 𝗚𝗺𝗯𝗛, 𝗦𝗶𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗚, 𝗠𝗶𝘁𝘀𝘂𝗯𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗶 𝗘𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗽𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻, 𝗮𝗺𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿𝘀.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing trend of electric vehicles or increasing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe is expected to propel growth of the automotive motors market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electric vehicle/car sales reached a record 3 million in 2020, up 40% from 2019. Moreover, more than 82,000 new electric buses were registered worldwide (up 10% from 2019).

Moreover, increasing production and sales of passenger vehicles, rise in demand for advanced automation systems, and growing demand for automotive motors is expected to drive growth of the automotive motors market. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019-20, the total passenger vehicles sales reached ~2.8 million, while ~2.7 million units were sold in FY21. In FY21, the total passenger vehicles production reached 22,652,108.

Geographically, the report examines production, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, and forecasts for the following regions:

🔹North America (United States, Canada)

🔹Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

🔹Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

🔹Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

🔹The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has severely affected the automotive industry. Symptoms include manufacturing interruptions across Europe, a disruption in Chinese parts exports, and the closure of assembly plants in the United States. The industry is experiencing intense pressure due to manufacturing interruptions, disruption in parts exports, and the closure of assembly plants. However, now, the industry has started to gain momentum, as the restrictions are easing. In June 2021, many automotive manufacturers reported healthy growth in passenger vehicles sales, recovering from the disruptions induced by the pandemic. This in turn is expected to aid in growth of the market.

Market Scale and Segment Analysis:

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

◦ 𝐃𝐂 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

◦ 𝐃𝐂 𝐁𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

◦ 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

◦ 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭:

◦ 𝐏𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐬 (𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬)

◦ 𝐓𝐰𝐨/𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐖𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬(𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬)

◦ 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬(𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬)

▪ 𝐒𝐮𝐛-𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭

• 𝐋𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬

• 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐯𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞:

◦ 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐠-𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐏𝐇𝐄𝐕)

◦ 𝐇𝐲𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐇𝐄𝐕)

◦ 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 (𝐁𝐄𝐕)

Key Takeaways:

• The automotive motors market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period due to the rise in electrification of commercial vehicles. For instance, in February 2021, Ford planned go all electric in Europe by 2030, joining a growing list of auto makers planning to shift away from conventional internal combustion engines. Ford said it would double its investment in electric powertrains and vehicles to US$ 22 billion by 2025, and planned to be carbon neutral by 2050.

• Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the automotive motors market owing to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, stringent regulations regarding vehicle safety, increasing production and sales of passenger vehicles, rise in electrification of commercial vehicles, and rapid growth of the automotive industry in these regions. For instance, according to IBEF, in 2020, India was the fifth-largest auto market, with more than 3.49 million units combined sold in the passenger and commercial vehicles categories. Moreover, by 2030, the Government of India aims to make India a 100-per cent electric-vehicle nation.

