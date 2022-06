Automotive Motors Market Is Growing With the Rise in Electrification of Commercial Vehicles: 𝗦𝗶𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗚

Automotive Motors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐—ง๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ด๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฎ๐˜‚๐˜๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜€ ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฑ ๐˜๐—ผ ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ต๐—ถ๐—ฏ๐—ถ๐˜ ๐—ฎ ๐—–๐—”๐—š๐—ฅ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐Ÿฒ.๐Ÿฐ% ๐—ผ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ฑ.

Summary of the Report โ€“ Global Automotive Motors Market, By Product Type (Direct Current Brushed Motors, Direct Current Brushless Motors, and Stepper Motors), by Application (Performance Motors, Comfort Motors, and Safety Motors), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two/Three Wheelers, and Commercial Vehicles), by Commercial Vehicles (Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial vehicles), by Electric Vehicle Type ( Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, and Battery Electric Vehicle) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis 2019 - 2027

Market Overview:

Automotive motors are a key component of a vehicle's powertrain, as they allow a vehicle to move both forwards and backwards. A wide array of automotive motors have become available or already available for vehicles. Some of these include stepper motors, brushed motors, and brushless DC electric motor (BL motor or BLDC motor). Motors are an integral part of vehicle such as engine cooling fans, seat cooling fans, power steering motors, power window motors, and battery cooling fans. Automotive motors help improve vehicle safety, increase comfort, and enhance vehicle performance. Motors are involved in various applications of a vehicle, where comfort is as important as the driving efficiency. BLDC motors are the most preferred motors for the electric vehicle application due to its traction characteristics.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global automotive motors market are ๐—•๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ด๐˜„๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ฟ ๐—œ๐—ป๐—ฐ., ๐—ก๐—ถ๐—ฑ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ต๐—น๐—ฒ ๐—š๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ฝ, ๐—ฉ๐—ฎ๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ผ ๐—ฆ.๐—”., ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ด๐—ป๐—ฎ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น, ๐——๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ผ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ถ๐—ป๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—”๐—š, ๐—ฅ๐—ผ๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜ ๐—•๐—ผ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ต ๐—š๐—บ๐—ฏ๐—›, ๐—ฆ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐—”๐—š, ๐— ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜€๐˜‚๐—ฏ๐—ถ๐˜€๐—ต๐—ถ ๐—˜๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฝ๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป, ๐—ฎ๐—บ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ด ๐—ผ๐˜๐—ต๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€.

Key Market Drivers:

Growing trend of electric vehicles or increasing adoption of electric vehicles across the globe is expected to propel growth of the automotive motors market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electric vehicle/car sales reached a record 3 million in 2020, up 40% from 2019. Moreover, more than 82,000 new electric buses were registered worldwide (up 10% from 2019).

Moreover, increasing production and sales of passenger vehicles, rise in demand for advanced automation systems, and growing demand for automotive motors is expected to drive growth of the automotive motors market. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019-20, the total passenger vehicles sales reached ~2.8 million, while ~2.7 million units were sold in FY21. In FY21, the total passenger vehicles production reached 22,652,108.

Geographically, the report examines production, consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, and forecasts for the following regions:

๐Ÿ”นNorth America (United States, Canada)

๐Ÿ”นAsia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

๐Ÿ”นEurope (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

๐Ÿ”นLatin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

๐Ÿ”นThe Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic has severely affected the automotive industry. Symptoms include manufacturing interruptions across Europe, a disruption in Chinese parts exports, and the closure of assembly plants in the United States. The industry is experiencing intense pressure due to manufacturing interruptions, disruption in parts exports, and the closure of assembly plants. However, now, the industry has started to gain momentum, as the restrictions are easing. In June 2021, many automotive manufacturers reported healthy growth in passenger vehicles sales, recovering from the disruptions induced by the pandemic. This in turn is expected to aid in growth of the market.

Market Scale and Segment Analysis:

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

โ—ฆ ๐ƒ๐‚ ๐๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ

โ—ฆ ๐ƒ๐‚ ๐๐ซ๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ก๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

โ—ฆ ๐๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ

โ—ฆ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐Œ๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐ฒ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ:

โ—ฆ ๐๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ซ ๐‚๐š๐ซ๐ฌ (๐ž๐ฑ๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ)

โ—ฆ ๐“๐ฐ๐จ/๐“๐ก๐ซ๐ž๐ž ๐–๐ก๐ž๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ(๐ž๐ฑ๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ)

โ—ฆ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ(๐ž๐ฑ๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ)

โ–ช ๐’๐ฎ๐›-๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ

โ€ข ๐‹๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ

โ€ข ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฏ๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ

๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐๐ฒ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž:

โ—ฆ ๐๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ -๐ข๐ง ๐‡๐ฒ๐›๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž (๐๐‡๐„๐•)

โ—ฆ ๐‡๐ฒ๐›๐ซ๐ข๐ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž (๐‡๐„๐•)

โ—ฆ ๐๐š๐ญ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ ๐„๐ฅ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐œ ๐•๐ž๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ฅ๐ž (๐๐„๐•)

Key Takeaways:

โ€ข The automotive motors market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period due to the rise in electrification of commercial vehicles. For instance, in February 2021, Ford planned go all electric in Europe by 2030, joining a growing list of auto makers planning to shift away from conventional internal combustion engines. Ford said it would double its investment in electric powertrains and vehicles to US$ 22 billion by 2025, and planned to be carbon neutral by 2050.

โ€ข Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the automotive motors market owing to the growing adoption of electric vehicles, stringent regulations regarding vehicle safety, increasing production and sales of passenger vehicles, rise in electrification of commercial vehicles, and rapid growth of the automotive industry in these regions. For instance, according to IBEF, in 2020, India was the fifth-largest auto market, with more than 3.49 million units combined sold in the passenger and commercial vehicles categories. Moreover, by 2030, the Government of India aims to make India a 100-per cent electric-vehicle nation.

