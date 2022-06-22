Product Lifecycle Management Market Potential In End-Use Sectors Steers Growth

Product Lifecycle Management Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Product Lifecycle Management Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing adoption of product lifecycle management (PLM) by end-use industries is expected to propel the product lifecycle management industry growth in the coming years. PLM has the potential to offer improved supply chain accuracy, enhanced regulatory compliance, lower lead times, and an increase in sales growth. According to the product lifecycle management market analysis, PLM software is being used by end-use sectors to increase transparency in supply chains & manufacturing processes and speed the development of innovative goods.

The adoption of cloud deployment is one of the key product lifecycle management market trends gaining popularity. Cloud PLM software is a tool that is used for managing product lifecycles at any time and from any location. These programs can help users keep track of new designs and all the iterations. They can also improve communication and transparency among internal teams. The adoption of cloud technologies in the organization across various industries are increasing.

The global product lifecycle management market is expected to grow from $30.76 billion in 2020 to $45.19 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.0%. The global PLM market share is expected to reach $70.26 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2%.

Major players covered in the global product lifecycle management industry are Oracle Corporation, Siemens AG, PTC Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, Autodesk, Inc.

TBRC’s product lifecycle management market report is segmented by component into software, services, others, by deployment into on-premise, on-cloud, by end user into automotive and transportation, industrial machinery, electronics and semiconductors, retail, energy and utilities, aerospace and defense, pharmaceuticals, IT and telecom, others.

Product Lifecycle Management Market 2022 – By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and On-Cloud), By End-User (Automotive And Transportation, Industrial Machinery, Electronics And Semiconductors, Retail, Energy And Utilities, Aerospace And Defense, Pharmaceuticals, IT And Telecom), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a product lifecycle Management market overview, forecast product lifecycle Management market size and growth for the whole market, product lifecycle Management market segments, geographies, product lifecycle Management market trends, product lifecycle Management market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

