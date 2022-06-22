Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market Profits From The Increasing Adoption Of IoT Technology

Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IoT technology adoption by different industries is expected to drive the radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags market growth in the forecast period. IoT is a network of physical objects such as devices, vehicles, buildings and other items which are embedded with electronics, software, sensors and network connectivity that enable these objects to collect and exchange data. The RFID technology enables fast identification and location of objects when used with IoT products such as cameras, GPS and other smart devices. The worldwide installed base of Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices is expected to increase from 30.73 billion devices in 2020 to 75.44 billion devices by 2025. According to the radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags market analysis, the increase in the number of connected devices, will increase the RFID tags installation, thus driving the market in the forecast period.

Large number of companies are launching innovative RFID tags that enable fast and effective tracking of inventory. For example, in February 2020, Fujitsu Frontech launched the WT-A543 RFID Linen Tag globally which is 30% smaller than the previous generation tags and can easily be inserted into any hem. Smaller RFID tags enable enhanced usability as they can be inserted in smaller devices. The new tags launched provide better durability and strength. The new labels feature embedded radio-frequency identification technology (RFID) that enables fast identification of medical devices which helps the growth in the medical devices industry.

The global radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags market size is expected to grow from $8.88 billion in 2020 to $13.57 billion in 2025 at a rate of 8.8%. The global RFID tags market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 and reach $20.19 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags industry are Avery Dennison Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Identiv, Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation.

TBRC’s radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags market report is segmented by tag type into active RFID, passive RFID, by material into plastic, paper, glass, metal, others, by frequency into low frequency, high frequency, ultra-high frequency, by application into agriculture, retail and wholesale, healthcare, BFSI, transportation and logistics, education, others.



Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market 2022 – By Tag Type (Active RFID And Passive RFID), By Material (Plastic, Paper, Glass, Metal), By Frequency (Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency), By Application (Agriculture, Retail And Wholesale, Healthcare, BFSI, Transportation And Logistics, Education), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

