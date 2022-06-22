Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Industry Trends, Component, Technology, Geography, Revenue, CAGR of 5.3% by 2029
nitrogenous fertilizer market will project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market, By Product Type (Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, Ammonium Sulphate, Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Others), Application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Others), Form (Dry, Liquid, Others), Crop Type (Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Fruits and Vegetables, Others) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029.
The nitrogenous Fertilizer Market research report provides the best answers to many critical business questions and challenges. Additionally, the data, facts, and figures collected to generate this market report are obtained from trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers, and other authentic sources. The report has a very extensive scope that includes market scenarios, comparative pricing between major players, and the cost and profit of the specified market regions. To execute the market research study; competent and advanced tools and techniques viz SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been employed. An all-inclusive A market research report delivers an all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the diverse segments and sub-segments of the market. The report represents the all-inclusive professional study of the industry which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, competitor analysis, leading segments and geographical analysis.
Competitive Landscape and Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Share Analysis
The nitrogenous fertilizer market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to the nitrogenous fertilizer market.
Some of the major players operating in the nitrogenous fertilizer market are Nutrien Ltd., Bunge Limited, Yara, Nutrien Ltd, PJSC Togliattiazot, Coromandel International Limited, EuroChem Group, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Sinofert, CVR Partners LP, Koch Industries and Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Inc., among others.
Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Scope and Market Size
The nitrogenous fertilizer market is segmented on the basis of product type, form, crop type and application. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of product type, the nitrogenous fertilizer market is segmented into urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, calcium ammonium nitrate (CAN) and others.
On the basis of form, the nitrogenous fertilizer market is segmented into dry, liquid, and others.
On the basis of crop type, the nitrogenous fertilizer market is segmented into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables and others.
On the basis of application, the nitrogenous fertilizer market is segmented into soil, foliar, fertigation and others.
Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Country Level Analysis
The global nitrogenous fertilizer market is analyses and market size, volume information is provided by country, product type, form, crop type and application as referenced above.
The countries covered in the nitrogenous fertilizer market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA).
Asia-Pacific dominates the nitrogenous fertilizer market and will continue to flourish its trend of dominance during the forecast period owing to the greater emphasis on fertilizer use, rising food demand and growing population in this region. South America is expected to score the highest CAGR because farmers in the region are becoming more aware of the benefits of various types of nitrogen fertilizers.
Market Scenario of Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nitrogenous fertilizer market will project a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Nitrogen fertilizer is one of the most prevalent types of fertilizer, manufactured from nitrogen (N) compounds and used as an addition in the farming sector to boost crop yield. They're commonly employed in soil, fertigation, foliar, and other applications.
The rising farmer knowledge of soil profile and nutritional balance, expanding popularity of commercial agriculture around the world coupled with low cost production of fertilizers and rising demand for agrochemicals are some of the reasons that are expected to boost the nitrogenous fertilizer market. Furthermore, upsurge in the need to increase productivity and to level yield and fertilizer intensity gaps across the nations will cushion the market’s growth rate.
