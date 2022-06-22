Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 11% Through 2026

Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the structural steel fabrication market share is then expected to grow to $211.76 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%. The growing construction industry is expected to propel the structural steel fabrication market growth going forward.

The structural steel fabrication market consists of sales of structural steel fabrication services and related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a set of activities conducted to convert raw materials into different shapes by steel fabricators. Structural steel fabrication is the process of cutting, bending, shaping, and assembling steel into various structures with predetermined sizes and shapes designed for assembly into buildings, industrial equipment, tools, and various other final products.

Global Structural Steel Fabrication Market Trends

The introduction of CNC Plasma cutting machines by steel fabricators in their manufacturing plants for precise steel cutting is a major trend shaping the structural steel fabrication market outlook. In a CNC plasma machine, a plasma cutter is employed to cut thin to thick metals along a multi-axis grid. The CNC technique has an advantage over handled plasma cutting devices since the cut is programmed and controlled by a computer rather than human actions. For instance, in April 2021, Salasar Techno Engineering, an India-based company that provides steel fabrication, has opened a new structural steel fabrication plant in Uttar Pradesh, India. Salasar's new facility includes high-precision robotic multi-torch CNC plasma cutting equipment. The facility will fabricate heavy structural steel for power plants, metro stations, bridges, PEB buildings, warehouses, airport hangers, high-rise buildings, and process plants.

Global Structural Steel Fabrication Market Segments

The global structural steel fabrication market is segmented:

By Service: Metal Welding, Machining, Metal Forming, Metal Cutting, Metal Shearing, Metal Folding, Metal Rolling, Metal Punching, Metal Stamping

By Product: Carbon Steel, Alloy Steel, Stainless Steel, Tool Steel

By End-User: Aerospace, Automotive, Construction, Defense and Aerospace, Electronics, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Mining, Others

By Geography: The global structural steel fabrication market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Structural Steel Fabrication Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: O'Neal Manufacturing Service, BTD Manufacturing, EVS Metal, Defiance Metal Products, LancerFab Tech Pvt. Ltd, Mayville Engineering Company, Watson Engineering, Tata Steel, Zamil Steel Buildings India Private Limited, Sujana Group, Apex Buildsys Limited, Ironform Holdings Co., Bohai Group, Anyang Group Co. Ltd, Wuhan Group, POSCO, Hebei Group, Baogang Group, Gerdau S.A., JSW Steel, POSCO, Taylor and Watson Ltd, STI Group, Richard L. Sensenig Company, Structural Steelworks & Engineering Ltd., Structural Fabrications Ltd, Lenex Steel, and Steel LLC.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

