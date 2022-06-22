Strategies For Global Urinary Incontinence and Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Market Players In 2022-2026

Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022: Market Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the UI & POP devices and equipment market size is expected to grow from $0.38 billion in 2021 to $0.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The global urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market size is expected to grow to $0.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%. The increased prevalence rate for Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) as well as for urinary incontinence (UI) disorders has been driving the urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market growth.

The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market consist of sales of urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment and related services. Urinary incontinence (UI), also known as involuntary urination, is defined as an uncontrolled leakage of urine caused due to overactive bladder. Pelvic organ prolapse (POP) is caused because of the defects in the supporting structures of the vagina. Depending on the size and location of the defect, the functions of the organs contained within the female pelvis can alter their normal functioning.

Global Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Market Trends

The urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment industry is characterized by the increased use of several new technologies in recent years. There is a wide range of devices being developed to treat both POP and urinary incontinence.

Global Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Market Segments

By Type: Urinary Incontinence Devices, Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices

By Urinary Incontinence Device: Artificial Urinary Sphincters, Electrical Stimulation Devices, Urethral Slings, Catheters

By Pelvic Organ Prolapse Device: Vaginal Mesh, Vaginal Pessary

By Incontinence Type: Stress Incontinence, Urge Incontinence, Overflow Incontinence, Functional Incontinence

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Use

By Geography: The global UI & POP devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides UI & POP devices and equipment market overviews, urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment industry analysis and urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market forecast market size and growth, urinary incontinence & pelvic organ prolapse devices and equipment market share, UI & POP devices and equipment market segments and geographies, UI & POP devices and equipment market players, UI & POP devices and equipment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Urinary Incontinence & Pelvic Organ Prolapse Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast Group, Ethicon US, C. R. Bard Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic plc, Covidien, Cook Medical, and Neomedic.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

