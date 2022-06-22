Biopesticides Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Biopesticides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Biopesticides Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the biopesticides market size is then expected to grow to $9.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.0%. The rising demand for organic food is expected to propel the biopesticides market growth going forward.

The biopesticides market consists of sales of biopesticides by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that include certain types of pesticides derived from natural materials such as animals, plants, bacteria, and certain minerals. Biopesticides are biological, natural substances that manage a wide range of agricultural pests found in forests, gardens, and farmlands. This includes plant-incorporated protectants, biochemical pesticides, and microbial pesticides.

Global Biopesticides Market Trends

Technological advancement has emerged as one of the key biopesticides market trends. Biopesticides manufacturers are developing new bacterial strains using new technologies for biological control of pests and plant diseases. For instance, in February 2021, Ballagro Agro Technology Ltd., a Brazil-based agricultural company launched biopesticide Acera based on Embrapa technology. Acera is a biopesticide formed by mixing two isolates of Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) bacteria. Bacillus thuringiensis (BT) is a bacterial species that produce proteins with poisonous effects for insects but not for humans or other animals. It is not harmful to the environment, unlike chemical pesticides. The substance must be sprayed on the leaves, and the caterpillars are influenced by the action of such proteins when they eat them. The product will benefit crops such as soybeans, corn, and cotton in particular.

Global Biopesticides Market Segments

The global biopesticides market is segmented:

By Type: Bioinsecticides, Biofungicides, Bionematicides, Bioherbicides, Others

By Source: Microbials, Biochemicals, Beneficial insects

By Formulation: Liquid Formulation, Dry Formulation

By Mode of Application: Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment, Foliar Spray, Others

By Geography: The global biopesticides market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Biopesticides Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides biopesticides market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global biopesticides market, biopesticides market share, biopesticides global market segments and geographies, biopesticides global market players, biopesticides market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The biopesticides market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Biopesticides Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BASF SE, Syngenta AG, Bayer AG, Marrone Bio Innovation, Novozymes A/S, Koppert Biological Systems, FMC Corporation, International Panaacea Ltd, Som Phytopharma India Ltd, BioWorks Inc, Valent Biosciences LLC, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Isagro S.p.A, Certis US L.L.C, DowDuPont, The Stockton (STK) Group, InVivo Group, Vegalab S.A, Biobest Group NV, STK Bio-ag, Bionema, Corteva Agriscience, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Omnia Holdings Limited, Amit Biotech, Agbiochem Inc, Agbitech Pty Ltd, Arbico Organics, Arysta Lifescience, and Stoller.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

