Aircraft Engine Market Top Players, Emerging Technologies, Covid – 19 Outbreak Trends, Growth Driver Forecast 2028

Aircraft Engine Market Size – USD 56.39 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.7%, Market Trends – Rising demand for next-generation engines

Increasing operations and fleet expansion in commercial aircraft business and rising demand for engines for UAVs are some key factors driving global market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global aircraft engine market size reached USD 56.39 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.7%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Major factors driving global aircraft engine market revenue growth include increasing commercial aircraft operations and rising demand for aircraft engines for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Demand for cleaner or greener next-generation engines and light weight aircraft, which can boost fuel economy, are other factors driving revenue growth of the market. Companies are investing in R&D to develop engine models using cutting-edge technologies and composites, as well as Additive Manufacturing (AM) – also known as 3D printing.

The data gathered and analyzed using SWOT analysis, there was a clearer picture of the competitive landscape of the global Aircraft Engine Market . Sources for the future market growth were uncovered and outlying competitive threats also surfaced. There was strategic direction eminent in the market and this shows in the key trends and developments studied. By getting market background and using current norms, policies, and trends of other leading markets for cross-references, market data was completed.

Aircraft Engine Market Key participants include are General Electric Company (GE Aviation), Honeywell International Inc., Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC, Safran SA, MTU Aero Engines AG, IAE International Aero Engines AG, Textron Inc., CFM International S.A., United Technologies Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Some Key Highlights from the Report ;

Turboshaft segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period as a result of increasing demand for commercial helicopter fleets.

Gearbox segment is expected to register significant growth in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to increased expenditure in gearbox-related R&D activities.

North America is expected to account for a relatively larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Rising defense expenditure on military planes, jet fighters, and single-engine aircraft is a key factor driving growth of the market in this region.

It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Aircraft Engine Market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Aircraft Engine Market Are as :

Emergen Research has segmented the global aircraft engine on the basis of type, platform, component, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Turbofan

Turboprop

Piston Engine

Turboshaft

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Fixed Wing Aircraft

Rotary Wing Aircraft

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Turbine

Compressor

Gearbox

Fuel System

Exhaust System

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Conventional

Hybrid

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

OEM

Aftermarket

Regional Bifurcation of the Aircraft Engine Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

