Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the injectable drug delivery devices market size is expected to grow from $34.49 billion in 2021 to $38.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The global injectable drug delivery market size is then expected to grow to $55.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%. The increasing preference for self-injection devices is driving the injectable drug delivery devices market growth.

The injectable drug delivery devices market consists of sales of conventional syringes, needle-free injectors, auto-injectors, and pen injectors. These are used for various routes of drug administration, such as intravenous, subcutaneous, intradermal, intraperitoneal, and intramuscular, and others to treat medical conditions ranging from cancer to autoimmune disorders.

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends

The companies in injectable drug delivery devices are increasingly focusing on the manufacturing of auto-injectors. The auto-injectors are fully automated, highly customized, and reusable injectors that can be used by a patient to perform hundreds of injections. Patients can control the speed of dose delivery to help minimize pain or discomfort during injection. These devices can adjust the speed and depth of the automatic injection.

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Segments

The global injectable drug delivery devices market is segmented:

By Type: Conventional Injectable, Prefilled Syringes, Auto-Injectors, Pen-Injectors

By Application: Autoimmune Diseases, Hormonal Disorders, Oncology, Orphan Diseases, Pain Management, Respiratory Therapy, Others

By End-User: Hospitals and Clinics, Home Healthcare Settings, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Research Laboratories, Others

By Geography: The global injectable drug delivery devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides injectable drug delivery devices global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global injectable drug delivery devices market, injectable drug delivery devices global market share, injectable drug delivery devices global market segments and geographies, injectable drug delivery devices global market players, injectable drug delivery devices global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The injectable drug delivery devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Becton, Dickinson and Company, Gerresheimer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Schott AG, Baxter International, Owen Mumford, Mylan N.V., and Sanofi.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

