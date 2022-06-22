Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market to Garner $7.27 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

[262 Pages Research] Rise in demand for real-time problem management, custom alerting & analysis solutions, and rise in demand for performance monitoring drive the growth of the aircraft health monitoring system market. Implementation of stringent lockdown and restrictions on import-export activities resulted to decrease the demand for air travels. Thousands of planes were grounded in 2020, thereby affecting the overall growth of the global aircraft health monitoring system market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global aircraft health monitoring system market generated $3.58 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.27 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in demand for real-time problem management, custom alerting & analysis solutions, and rise in demand for performance monitoring drive the growth of the aircraft health monitoring system market. However, lack of qualified specialists restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, increase in application areas for aircraft integrated vehicle health management (IVHM) presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Download Report (262 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2361

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the global lockdown, thereby affecting the overall growth of the global aircraft health monitoring system market.

Implementation of stringent lockdown and restrictions on import-export activities resulted in decrease in demand for air travels. Thousands of planes were grounded in 2020.

This impact is expected to remain in force for few years.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global aircraft health monitoring system market based on type, solution, end user, and region.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2361

Based on solution, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding more than half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the MRO segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the OEMs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2361

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global aircraft health monitoring system market analyzed in the research include Airbus, Honeywell International Inc, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., General Electric, Meggitt PLC, Rolls-Royce PLC, RSL Electronics Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Teledyne Controls LLC., and The Boeing Company.

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/16ced0645378839c47184ed394ee657b





Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace Industry:

Vehicle Health Monitoring Market By Component (Infotainment Systems, Sensors) By Application (Pulse Rate, Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar Level, Others) By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) By Sales Channel (After Market, OEM): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Integrated Vehicle Health Management Market by Type (Diagnostics and Prognostics), Component (Software and Hardware), and Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicle and Heavy-Duty Vehicle), and Channel (OEM and Service Centre): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market by Service Type (Testing Services, Inspection Services, Certification Services, and Other Services), Sourcing Type (In-House, and Outsourced), and Application (Electrical Systems & Components, Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Systems, Telematics, Fuels, Fluids and Lubricants, Interior & Exterior Materials and Components, Vehicle Inspection Services, Homologation Testing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Flight Inspection Market by Solution (Services and System), and End User (Commercial Airports and Defense Airports): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research , is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com