Global ATM Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

ATM Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s ATM Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘ATM Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ATM market share is then expected to grow to $28.82 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%. The increasing consumer usage of ATMs is expected to drive the ATM market growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the ATM market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5701&type=smp

The ATM market consists of sales of ATM services and solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a specialized computer that makes it convenient to manage a bank account holder's funds. An automated teller machine (ATM) is a type of computerized banking terminal that allows consumers to conduct simple transactions without the assistance of a branch operator or teller. ATMs are convenient as they allow customers to do quick self-service operations such as deposits, cash withdrawals, bill payments, and account transfers. Customers can access banking 24/7 through ATMs.

Global ATM Market Trends

The introduction of Smart ATMs is a recent trend gaining popularity in the ATM market. Smart ATMs are automated teller machines (ATMs) that can do more than just disburse money. According to the ATM market forecast, smart ATMs allow for the implementation of cutting-edge technologies that improve the customer experience while also minimizing fraud. For example, in October 2021, Nations Trust Bank, a Sri-Lankan-based Bank, launched the first Smart ATM in Sri Lanka. The new machine is powered by technology and innovation to deliver a unique banking experience, allowing users to withdraw their preferred mix of currency notes to pay for bus or train tickets or eat at the MMC's restaurants. Commuters on the go will be able to save regularly used operations such as withdrawals, bill payments, and cash transfers as favorites, saving time and unnecessary annoyance, owing to capabilities supplied by smart ATMs.

Global ATM Market Segments

The global ATM market is segmented:

By ATM Type: Location Based ATM, Operation Based ATM

By Solution: On Site, Off Site, Work Site, Mobile

By Operation: White Label, Green Label, Yellow Label

By Application: Withdrawal, Transfer, Deposits

By Geography: The global ATM market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global ATM market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/atm-global-market-report

ATM Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ATM market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global ATM market, ATM global market share, ATM global market segments and geographies, ATM global market players, ATM market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ATM market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s ATM Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: NCR Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions Corporation, GRG Banking Equipment Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Frontech Ltd., Hyosung Corporation, Forbes Technosys Ltd, Triton Systems of Delaware LLC, HESS Cash Systems GmbH & Co KG, Euronet Worldwide Inc, Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., G4S plc, Nautilus Hyosung Corporation, RapidCash ATM Ltd., and Lipi Data Systems Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Cards & Payments Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Cards, Payments), By Institution Type (Banking Institutions, Non-Banking Institutions), By Application (Food And Groceries, Health And Pharmacy, Restaurants And Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media And Entertainment, Travel And Tourism) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cards-and-payments-global-market-report

Digital Payments Global Market Report 2022 – By Mode Of Payment (Point Of Sale, Online Sale), By End-User Industry (Retail, Banking And Financial Service, Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, Other End Use Industries), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Enterprise (Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digital-payments-global-market-report

Payments Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Credit Transfer, Direct Debit, Check Payment, Cash Deposit), By Application (Banks, Non-Banking Financial Institutions, Other Applications), By End-User Industry (Retail, Banking And Financial Service, Telecommunication, Government, Transportation, Other End Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/payments-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC