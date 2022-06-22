Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,576 in the last 365 days.

Cambio and Worldish sign a partnership to solve communication barriers in healthcare and municipal care

Helen communication assistant on a tablet device for patients and caregivers to communicate in different languages using medical translation and multimedia technology

The collaboration will promote improvements in the quality of care and make healthcare accessible to those with language and / or functional disabilities.

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambio is a leading provider of e-health, including the electronic patient record system Cambio COSMIC. Worldish provides the unique communication assistant Helen® to overcome language barriers. The collaboration between the two companies will promote further improvements in the quality of care in Swedish regions and municipalities and contribute to making healthcare accessible to those with language and / or functional disabilities. Effective communication between patient and caregiver, as well as between caregivers, is key to more equal care and increased patient safety, as well as a driver to reduce variations in care outcomes.

- We are truly glad and proud of this collaboration, which we believe will benefit Swedish healthcare and not least the patients. As a first step, Helen will be included in Cambio's product portfolio and offered to Cambio's customers in the Swedish market. "The ambition in the long term is to further develop and integrate our system solutions", says Abhishek Jacob, CEO - Worldish AB


For further information:

Abhishek Jacob, CEO - Worldish AB
Tel. +46 70 413 2407
Email: abhishek.jacob@worldish.se

Jenny Styren, Marketing and Communications Manager - Cambio Healthcare Systems AB
Tel: +46 70 379 34 83
Email: jenny.styren@cambio.se

Abhishek Jacob
Worldish AB
+46 70 413 24 07
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Cambio and Worldish sign a partnership to solve communication barriers in healthcare and municipal care

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.