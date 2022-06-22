Cambio and Worldish sign a partnership to solve communication barriers in healthcare and municipal care

The collaboration will promote improvements in the quality of care and make healthcare accessible to those with language and / or functional disabilities.

STOCKHOLM, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambio is a leading provider of e-health, including the electronic patient record system Cambio COSMIC. Worldish provides the unique communication assistant Helen® to overcome language barriers. The collaboration between the two companies will promote further improvements in the quality of care in Swedish regions and municipalities and contribute to making healthcare accessible to those with language and / or functional disabilities. Effective communication between patient and caregiver, as well as between caregivers, is key to more equal care and increased patient safety, as well as a driver to reduce variations in care outcomes.

- We are truly glad and proud of this collaboration, which we believe will benefit Swedish healthcare and not least the patients. As a first step, Helen will be included in Cambio's product portfolio and offered to Cambio's customers in the Swedish market. "The ambition in the long term is to further develop and integrate our system solutions", says Abhishek Jacob, CEO - Worldish AB



Abhishek Jacob, CEO - Worldish AB

Tel. +46 70 413 2407

Email: abhishek.jacob@worldish.se

Jenny Styren, Marketing and Communications Manager - Cambio Healthcare Systems AB

Tel: +46 70 379 34 83

Email: jenny.styren@cambio.se