Global Narcotics Scanner Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Narcotics Scanner Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the narcotics scanner market size is expected to grow from $5.69 billion in 2021 to $6.32 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. As per TBRC’s narcotics scanner market research the market size is then expected to grow to $8.62 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Constant surge in the number of drug users is significantly contributing to the narcotics scanner industry growth.

The narcotics scanner market consists of sales of narcotics scanners by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to detect drugs and hazardous substances. A Narcotics scanner is a specialized security device utilized for security against the threat of drug smuggling. These are used to protect public places and country borders from the unauthorized use and movement of drugs.

Global Narcotics Scanner Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the narcotics scanner market. Major companies operating in the narcotics scanner sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

Global Narcotics Scanner Market Segments

The global narcotics scanner market is segmented:

By Product Type: Handheld Scanner, Tabletop Scanner, Walkthrough Scanner

By Technology: Ion Mobility Spectrum Technology, Contraband Detection Equipment, Videoscope Inspection System, Infrared Spectroscopy

By Geography: The global narcotics scanner market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Narcotics Scanner Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides narcotics scanner market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global narcotics scanner market, narcotics scanner market share, narcotics scanner market segments and geographies, narcotics scanner market players, narcotics scanner market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Narcotics Scanner Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Astrophysics Inc, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, KLIPPER Enterprises, NUCTECH Company Ltd, OSI Systems Inc, Smiths Group Plc, Leidos, Viken Detection, Autoclear, Kapri Corp, CDex Inc, TactiScan, DetectaChem, and Rapiscan Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

