Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the drug delivery devices market size is expected to grow from $79.68 billion in 2021 to $84.1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The global drug delivery device market size is then expected to grow to $100.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.5%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer and other diseases is expected to drive the drug delivery devices market growth.

The drug delivery devices market consists of the sales of medical devices and equipment that are used for delivering specific drugs to a specific part of the body to cure chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases.

Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends

The microneedle (MN), is a highly efficient and versatile medical device technology, due to its prominent properties including painless penetration, low cost, excellent therapeutic efficacy, and relative safety.

Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Segments

By Route of Administration: Oral Drug Delivery, Injectable Drug Delivery, Topical Drug Delivery, Ocular Drug Delivery, Pulmonary Drug Delivery, Nasal Drug Delivery, Transmucosal Drug Delivery, Implantable Drug Delivery

By Patient Care Setting: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics, Home Care Settings, Others

By Application: Cancer, Infectious Diseases, Respiratory Diseases, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases, Autoimmune Diseases, Central Nervous System Disorders, Others

By Geography: The global drug delivery devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides drug delivery devices global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global drug delivery devices market, drug delivery devices global market share, drug delivery devices global market segments and geographies, drug delivery devices industry trends, drug delivery devices global market players, drug delivery devices market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The drug delivery devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, 3M Company, Pfizer Inc, Baxter International, BD, Novartis AG, Gerresheimer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Bayer AG, and GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

