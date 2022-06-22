Global Sorting Machines Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Sorting Machines Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Sorting Machines Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market size, major players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Sorting Machines Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the sorting machines market size s expected to grow from $3.19 billion in 2021 to $3.44 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.03%. The global sorting machine market size is expected to grow to $4.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.31%. The increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is driving the sorting machines market growth.

The sorting machines market consists of sales of sorting machines by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that conduct the process of sorting, that is, the process of providing items systematically, utilizing a specified criterion, to categorize and group same items and recognize non-conforming items for removal. Sorting machines are utilized in the food industry for sorting and categorizing fruits, vegetables, empty bottles, sorting of tablets and capsules by weight for quality control in the pharmaceutical industry.

Global Sorting Machines Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the sorting machines market.

Global Sorting Machines Market Segments

The global sorting machines market is segmented:

By Product: Optical Sorter, Weight/Gravity Sorter, Others

By End-Use Industry: Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Waste Recycling, Mining

By Technology: Laser, Camera, LED, X-Ray

By Geography: The sorting machines global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.

Sorting Machines Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides sorting machines market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the sorting machines global market, sorting machines global market share, sorting machines global market segments and geographies, sorting machines global market players, sorting machines global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The sorting machines global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Sorting Machines Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Tomra, Sesotec, Aweta, Raytec Vision, BT-Wolfgang Binder, Concept Engineers, GREEFA, Allgaier Werke, Cimbria, Satake Corporation, CP Global, Duravant, Anhui Jiexun Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd., Yuuki Anzai, and Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And So Much More.

