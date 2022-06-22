Aerospace Composites Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the aerospace composites market size is expected to grow from $23.03 billion in 2021 to $25.79 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.98%. As per TBRC’s aerospace composites market research the market size is expected to grow to $43.33 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.84%. The increasing demand for high strength and lightweight composite materials is expected to drive the aerospace composites market.

The aerospace composites market consists of sales of aerospace composites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which are used to enhance the performance of commercial and military aircraft. Aerospace composites have superior physical properties and exceptional strength and stiffness-to-density ratios. Composites can be manufactured in different shapes which reduce corrosion resistance and material wastage.

Global Aerospace Composites Market Trends

Companies in the aerospace market are focusing on technological advancement to accelerate and develop composite material and process technologies for the next generation of energy efficient aircraft and future mobility. Airlines are trying to replace outdated aircraft with technologically advanced and modern airplanes. These new aircrafts are equipped with increased payload capacities and cost-efficiency. As a result of this, there is widespread adoption of aerospace composites across the globe.

Global Aerospace Composites Market Segments

The global aerospace composites market is segmented:

By Fiber Type: Carbon Fiber Composites, Ceramic Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Composites, Others

By Aircraft Type: Commercial Aircraft, Business and General Aviation, Civil Helicopter, Military Aircraft, Others

By Manufacturing Process: AFP/ATL, Lay-Up Process, Resin Transfer Moulding Process, Filament Winding Process, Others

By Resin Type: Benzoxazine, Cyanate Ester, Bismalimide, Ceramic and Metal Matrix, Thermosetting Resins, Polyester, Others

By Application: Interior, Exterior

By Geography: The global aerospace composites market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides aerospace composites global market overviews, aerospace composites global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the aerospace composites global market, aerospace composites global market share, aerospace composites global market segments and geographies, aerospace composites global market players, aerospace composites market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The aerospace composites market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Aerospace Composites Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Solvay, Toray Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Hexcel Corporation, Teijin Limited, SGL Group, Spirit AeroSystems, Materion Corporation, Owens Corning, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., LEE Aerospace Inc., Gurit Holding AG, General Electric Corporation, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd., Kineco-Kaman Composites, and Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/