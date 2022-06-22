Precision Agriculture Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Precision Agriculture Market Increasing usage of IoT in the agriculture sector is contributing to the growth of the precision agriculture market.

Precision Agriculture Market Size – USD 6.19 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.7%, Market trends – New product launches.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022

The global Precision Agriculture Market is expected to reach USD 16.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Precision Agriculture is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need for optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance productivity and crop yield.

The study on the Global Precision Agriculture Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Precision Agriculture Market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the 5g chipset industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall 5g chipset industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The software segment is anticipated to witness a high growth rate of 12.4% over the forecast period. The software segment includes a detailed analysis of web-based and cloud-based precision agriculture.

Weather tracking applications in the precision agriculture market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. As the agricultural sector is vulnerable to disruptive weather events, the demand for actionable & timely information increases. The real-time data regarding weather conditions help farmers to increase their yield and reduce costs while minimizing crop damage risks.

Yield monitoring is the most widely used application in precision agriculture as it plays a vital role in understanding field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their farm yields.

Top competitors of the Precision Agriculture Market profiled in the report include:

AG Leader Technology, Deere & Company, Trimble, AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, AgJunction, Proagrica, Cropmetrics, Dickey-john Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, among others.

Key Highlights of Report

The Global Precision Agriculture Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Precision Agriculture Market on the basis of component, technology, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Automation & Control Systems

Displays

Guidance & Steering

GPS & GNSS

Drones, UAV & Cameras

Others

Sensing and Monitoring Device

Yield Monitors

Soil Sensors

Water Sensors

Climate Sensors

Software

Services

Consulting & training

Maintenance & update

Integration

Managed Service

Other Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Guidance Technology

Remote Sensing

Variable-Rate Technology

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Yield Monitoring

Field Mapping

Crop Scouting

Weather Tracking & Forecasting

Irrigation Management

Inventory Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

Others

Regional Analysis of the Precision Agriculture Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Overview:

The research report on the Precision Agriculture Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the 5g chipset business sphere.

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Precision Agriculture Market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Precision Agriculture Market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

