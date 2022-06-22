Precision Agriculture Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027
Precision Agriculture Market Increasing usage of IoT in the agriculture sector is contributing to the growth of the precision agriculture market.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The global Precision Agriculture Market is expected to reach USD 16.06 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Precision Agriculture is swiftly gaining popularity among farmers due to the increasing need for optimum production with the given resources. Further, the changing weather patterns due to increasing global warming have necessitated the adoption of advanced technologies to enhance productivity and crop yield.
The study on the Global Precision Agriculture Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Precision Agriculture Market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the 5g chipset industry. The report includes an in-depth impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall 5g chipset industry.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/107
Some Key Highlights from the Report
The software segment is anticipated to witness a high growth rate of 12.4% over the forecast period. The software segment includes a detailed analysis of web-based and cloud-based precision agriculture.
Weather tracking applications in the precision agriculture market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. As the agricultural sector is vulnerable to disruptive weather events, the demand for actionable & timely information increases. The real-time data regarding weather conditions help farmers to increase their yield and reduce costs while minimizing crop damage risks.
Yield monitoring is the most widely used application in precision agriculture as it plays a vital role in understanding field variability and helps farmers in maximizing their farm yields.
Top competitors of the Precision Agriculture Market profiled in the report include:
AG Leader Technology, Deere & Company, Trimble, AGCO Corporation, Raven Industries, AgJunction, Proagrica, Cropmetrics, Dickey-john Corporation, Topcon Positioning Systems, among others.
Key Highlights of Report
The Global Precision Agriculture Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/107
The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Precision Agriculture Market on the basis of component, technology, application, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hardware
Automation & Control Systems
Displays
Guidance & Steering
GPS & GNSS
Drones, UAV & Cameras
Others
Sensing and Monitoring Device
Yield Monitors
Soil Sensors
Water Sensors
Climate Sensors
Software
Services
Consulting & training
Maintenance & update
Integration
Managed Service
Other Services
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Guidance Technology
Remote Sensing
Variable-Rate Technology
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Yield Monitoring
Field Mapping
Crop Scouting
Weather Tracking & Forecasting
Irrigation Management
Inventory Management
Farm Labor Management
Financial Management
Others
Regional Analysis of the Precision Agriculture Market:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/precision-agriculture-market
Market Overview:
The research report on the Precision Agriculture Market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the 5g chipset business sphere.
Key Objectives of the Report:
Analysis and estimation of the Precision Agriculture Market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027
Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape
Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Precision Agriculture Market
Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments
Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities
Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/107
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.
Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com
Industrial Control Systems Security Market-
Https://Www.Emergenresearch.Com/Industry-Report/Industrial-Control-Systems-Security-Market
Brachytherapy Market-
Https://Www.Emergenresearch.Com/Industry-Report/Brachytherapy-Market
3d Printing Metal Market-
Https://Www.Emergenresearch.Com/Industry-Report/3d-Printing-Metal-Market
Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market-
Https://Www.Emergenresearch.Com/Industry-Report/Cloud-Data-Back-Up-Recovery-Market
Insulation Materials Market-
Https://Www.Emergenresearch.Com/Industry-Report/Insulation-Materials-Market
Surface Treatment Chemicals Market-
Https://Www.Emergenresearch.Com/Industry-Report/Surface-Treatment-Chemicals-Market
Microgrid Market-
Https://Www.Emergenresearch.Com/Industry-Report/Microgrid-Market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-precision-agriculture-market
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Precision Agriculture Market Size Worth USD 16.06 Billion by 2027