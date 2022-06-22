Commercial Electric Vehicles Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 32% Through 2026

Electric Commercial Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Commercial Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the commercial electric vehicles market size is expected to grow from $66.9 billion in 2021 to $88.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.2%. As per TBRC’s commercial electric vehicles market research the market size is expected to grow to $270.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 32.2%. During the historic period, government subsidies on electric commercial vehicles contributed to the electric commercial vehicles market’s growth.

The electric commercial vehicles market consists of sales of electric commercial vehicles and related services. Electric commercial vehicles are electrically-powered, self-propelled electric vehicles used for transportation that helps reduce greenhouse gas releases (GHG) and pollution and works with the help of both electric motors working in tandem. Electric commercial vehicles are used for the delivery of goods and transport, such as a passenger, that is powered by batteries and include buses, trucks, vans, and pick-up trucks.

Global Commercial Electric Vehicles Market Trends

Electric commercial vehicle companies are implementing strategic partnerships for the production of electric commercial vehicles. Strategic partnerships in electric commercial vehicles involve sharing of resources and expertise that enhances the product and multiplies the result. It attracts popularity from consumers and other stakeholders, helping to increase the investment while reducing costs.

The global Commercial Electric Vehicles Market is segmented:

By Propulsion Type: BEV, PHEV, FCEV

By Vehicle Type: Electric Bus, Electric Truck, Electric Pick-Up Truck, Electric Van

By Battery Type: Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt oxide (NMC), Others

By Technology: Battery Electric Commercial Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrids, Hybrids, Fuel Cell Electric Commercial Vehicles

By Geography: The global commercial EV market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Commercial Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides commercial EV market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global commercial electric vehicles market, commercial electric vehicles market share, commercial electric vehicles market segments and geographies, commercial electric vehicles market trends, commercial electric vehicles market players, commercial electric vehicles market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The commercial electric vehicles industry report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Commercial Electric Vehicles Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BYD, Proterra, AB Volvo, Daimler AG, Nissan, ABB, Scania AB, Tesla, Nikola Motor Company, and Tata Motors.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

