Insights on the Health & Wellness Food Global Market expected growth till 2028
Global Health and Wellness Foods Market to Reach $1 Trillion by 2028
Health and Wellness Foods Market are foods or beverages, which are capable of imparting a physiological benefit aimed at improving overall health, helping in the prevention or treatment of a disease, or enhancing physical or mental performance due to the addition of a functional ingredient or through change in processing. Growth in the global market is being fueled by rising focus on healthy eating, growing popularity of organic foods, and increasing sensitivities to foods. Growing sedentary lifestyles and the ill effects of such lifestyles have resulted in the shift towards healthy eating. Trends such as organic, range-fed, low carbohydrates, dairy-free, and gluten-free are all by-products of consumers` drive towards a healthier lifestyle. In addition, recent outbreaks of health scares, including the present COVID-19 pandemic have popularized the consumption of healthy foods to improve immune responses. The increasing availability of natural and organic foods in regular stores, as opposed to the availability in specialty stores, is also driving the market. In addition, the establishment of standard procedures for natural, organic, and health benefit certification are also aiding in the development of a large number of products, thus driving market growth. Focus on health and wellness food products is also rising due to increasing obesity levels and rising incidence of chronic illnesses such as asthma, diabetes, and blood pressure, among various others in both developed and developing countries. Naturally healthy foods are known to play a vital role in the prevention and treatment of several medical conditions.
Market Analysis and Insights: Health and Wellness Food Market
The global health and wellness food market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 1.38 billion and grow at a CAGR of 9.30% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increase in the importance of organic food acts as an essential factor driving the health and wellness food market.
Health, food and wellness are inter-related with each other. Health and wellness completely depends upon the food we eat and where it comes from. Health involves not only eating healthier food but also helps in reducing tension, stress and exercising regularly and wellness comes from the balanced diet we consume into our day-to-day lives.
Health and Wellness Food Market Scope and Market Size
The health and wellness food market is segmented on the basis of product and distribution channel. The growth among various segments helps in the better analyzation of growth and strategies for better vision of market.
On the basis of product, the health and wellness food market is segmented into naturally health food, functional food, BFY food, organic food and food intolerance products.
The health and wellness food market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into retail stores and online store.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
Positioning Matrix
The Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Health & Wellness Food Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Select Competitors -
Abbott Laboratories
Aleia’s Gluten Free Foods
Amy’s Kitchen
Bayer AG
Blue Diamond Growers
Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
Chiquita Brands International Sarl
Danone SA
EVOLVE Brands LLC
Kellogg Co.
Nestle SA
The Procter & Gamble Company
UNFI
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
Research Methodology
Market Overview
Market Dynamics
Health & Wellness Food Market, by Product
Health & Wellness Food Market, by Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Offline Mode
7.3. Online Mode
Americas Health & Wellness Food Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
Asia-Pacific Health & Wellness Food Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand
Europe, Middle East & Africa Health & Wellness Food Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
