Solar Inverter Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 14% Through 2026

Solar Inverter Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Solar Inverter Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the solar inverter market size is expected to grow from $12.04 billion in 2021 to $13.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.14%. The global solar inverters market size is expected to grow to $22.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.80%. Rapid development in the renewable energy sector is significantly driving the solar inverter market growth.

The solar inverter market consists of sales of solar inverters by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are significant parts of the solar power system. A solar inverter turns the energy produced by solar panels into usable electricity that can be used in a house or office. A solar inverter converts the variable direct current, or 'DC' power from your solar panels into alternating 120V/240V current, or 'AC' power.

Global Solar Inverter Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the solar inverter market. The key players in the solar inverter are focusing on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

Global Solar Inverter Market Segments

The global solar inverter market is segmented:

By Type: Central Inverter, Micro Inverter, String Inverter

By System-Type: On-Grid, Off-Grid

By End-Use: Residential, Commercial, Utilities

By Geography: The global solar inverter market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Solar Inverter Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides solar inverter market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global solar inverter market, solar inverter market share, solar inverter market segments and geographies, solar inverter market trends, solar inverter market players, solar inverter market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The solar inverter market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Solar Inverter Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ABB, Sma Solar Technology AG, Canadian Solar, Solaredge Technologies Inc, Delta Electronics Inc., Solectria Renewables LLC, Omron Corporation, Hitachi Hi-rel Power Electronics Private Limited, Power Electronics S.L, Schneider Electric, Sunpower, Fimer S.p.A, Fronius International GmbH, Tabuchi Electric Co. Ltd, General Electric Company, and Enphase Energy Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

