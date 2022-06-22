Global Absinthe Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026
The Business Research Company’s Absinthe Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Absinthe Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the absinthe market size is expected to grow from $33.20 billion in 2021 to $33.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.30%. The global absinthe market size is expected to grow to $38.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.26%. The increasing alcohol and other beverages consumption is expected to propel the absinthe market growth.
The absinthe market consists of sales of absinthe by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a flavored spirit derived from several plants, including the leaves and flowers of artemisia absinthium together other aromatic ingredients. Absinthe is prepared from high alcohol spirits, with alcohol content of 68% by volume. Absinthe is usually consumed by diluting with water, and can be used to flavor mixed drinks.
Global Absinthe Market Trends
New products launch is a key trend gaining popularity in the absinthe market. The modern Absinthe is a result of the laboratory experimentations.
Global Absinthe Market Segments
The global absinthe market is segmented:
By Type: Absinthe Verte, Absinthe Ordinaire, Absinthe Reve Pastis, Absinthe Bohemian, Absinthe Amber, Absinthe Blanche
By Distribution: Online, Offline
By Application: Medical, Food and Beverage, Cosmetic
By Geography: The global absinthe market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Europe accounts for the largest share.
Absinthe Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides absinthe global market overview, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the absinthe global market, absinthe global market share, absinthe global market segments and geographies, absinthe global market trends, absinthe global market players, absinthe global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.
TBRC’s Absinthe Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:
Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies
Key Market Players: Pacific Distillery LLC, Teichene, Duplais Verte, La Fée Absinthe, Kübler Absinthe Superieure, Hill's Liquere North America, La Clandestine, Doubs Mystique, Butterfly Absinthe, Lucid, Metelka, C.F. Berger, Jade Nouvelle Orleans, Rudolf GmbH, Vieux Carre, Mansinthe, Rudolf Group, and Philadelphia Distilling Company.
Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
