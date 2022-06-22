Male Infertility Market Size Expected to Reach USD 5,885 Mn by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2030 - Exclusive Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Male Infertility Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”

The Urology Health data states that about 13 out of 100 couples can’t get pregnant. According to the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), about one-third of infertility cases are caused by males. The female is the third. In the last third of infertile couples, the disorder is faced by a mix of factors, or it cannot be explained in 20 out of 100 cases. The occurrence of infertility varies, and male infertility is less well reported in developing nations. Because of limited medical resources and expensive treatment costs, as well as cultural anxieties, taboos, and stigmas, the burden of infertility is often greater in developing countries.

Report Coverage:

Market Male Infertility Market Market Size 2021 USD 3,834 Mn Market Forecast 2030 USD 5,885 Mn CAGR During 2022 - 2030 5.0%





Changing Lifestyle is One of the Leading Reasons for Male Infertility

Male infertility is a common problem among couples. Couple infertility is caused by the male partner in approximately 50% of cases, primarily due to spermatogenesis failure. As male fertility can be impacted by a lot of factors, one plausible cause for the declining trend is that environmental and/or occupational factors, as well as lifestyle practices, contribute to the deterioration of sperm quality. Multiple factors, such as paternity age, nutrients, physical activity, obesity, caffeine, scrotal temperature, clothing, hot water, and mobile phones can all have an impact on the quality of life of sperm parameters and DNA damage caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS). Thus, lifestyle modification through a structured program of environmental, educational, nutritional/physical exercise, and psychological support, coupled with the use of nutraceuticals antioxidants, can help couples obtain better outcomes and improve their chances of conceiving spontaneously or optimize their chances of conception.

COVID-19 Impact on Male Infertility Industry

The SARS-CoV-2 virus's clinical disease, COVID-19, has been linked to a massive organ system destruction and cytokine storm. According to researchers, COVID-19 may affect sperm quality by reducing fertility in men, with the intensity of the effect depending on the severity of the disease. Regardless of the evidence for SARS-CoV-2 virus infection in the testicles, some studies have found testicular injury and gonadotropin dysregulation linked to inflammation. Despite the fact that there were cases of infertility, there was a decrease in its treatment. Since, only emergency treatment have been allowed to operate during the pandemic, the male infertility treatment was hampered a lot.

High Cost of Male Infertility Procedures Could Hamper the Growth

The cost of a varicocelectomy ranges from 3290 to 6590 USD, while testicular sperm extraction ranged from 1640 to 3290 USD. It is estimated that patients spent about 18% of their annual income on infertility care on average, excluding major surgeries. In the United States, the National Survey of Family Growth discovered that 18%–27% of men seeking infertility treatment do not complete all evaluation procedures. A recent study, on the other hand, discovered that family income is a key obstacle in the management of male infertility. The cost of male infertility diagnosis and treatment is very high, and it is a significant barrier, even for high-income couples. Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization and the American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), private companies rarely provide insurance coverage for infertility treatments. Increasing access to and use of male reproductive health strategies may thus improve outcomes of this health issue.

Rising Technological Advancements in Infertility Treatments Boost the Male Infertility Market Revenue

Infertility is a common condition that affects a projected 70 million people worldwide. The World Health Organization reported that 9% of couples worldwide suffer from fertility issues, with men accounting for 50% of the problems. Male infertility treatment strategies have evolved dramatically over the last decade. These advancements are largely due to microsurgical varicocelectomy as well as microsurgical procedures for ART and surgical sperm retrieval, specifically ICSI. Microsurgical varicocelectomy increased sperm retrieval rate significantly in patients with clinical varicocele and non-obstructive azoospermia (NOA); it may also be a treatment option for subclinical varicocele. On top of that, increasing number of research & development activities to find better drugs and treatments has allowed the industry to spur throughout the coming years.

Male Infertility Market Segmentation

The global male infertility market has been segmented based on test, treatment, end-user, and geography. Based on the test, the market is divided into oxidative stress analysis, DNA fragmentation technique, sperm agglutination, microscopic examination, sperm penetration assay, computer-assisted semen analysis, and others. Among them, the DNA fragmentation technique segment generated the largest male infertility market revenue, while the computer-assisted semen analysis test attained the fastest growth rate all over the forecast period 2022 – 2030.

Medication and assisted reproductive technology and varicocele surgery are the bifurcations of the treatment segment. Based on our analysis, the assisted reproductive technology and varicocele surgery segment achieved the largest market share in 2021.

By end-user, the market is split into fertility centers, hospitals and clinics, research institutes, and others. In 2021, fertility end-users occupied the majority of the male infertility market share. In addition, fertility centers are expected to attain the fastest growth rate in the coming years.

Male Infertility Market Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global male infertility market. Based on our analysis, the Europe region dominated the market with utmost shares during the forecast timeframe from 2022 to 2030. The region's rapid growth can be attributed to the widespread use of more expensive treatments, as well as the availability of well-equipped and advanced fertility clinics. Cigarette use affects nearly 37% of men of reproductive age, and Europe has the largest tobacco use amongst all World Health Organization regions. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR in the coming years. The Asia-Pacific male infertility market is being driven by advances in medical diagnostics as well as rising awareness regarding the disorder.

Major Players

Key players covered globally in Andrology solutions, Halotech DNA SL, AytuBioScience, Inc., Bayer Healthcare, EMD Sereno, Inc., Cadila Healthcare Ltd., SCSA Diagnostics, Inc., and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

