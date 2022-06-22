Submit Release
StreetPrayers.org and Pleasant Ridge MBC Team Up In Giveaway

by Fran Briggs

The giveaway is designed to reach families who may not have the financial means to purchase much-needed goods. Some items are returned merchandise from Amazon. The retail value is $5,000 - $10,000. ”
— Elder Harvey Pinkney
CHICAGO, IL, USA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Streetprayers.org in association with Pleasant Ridge MBC will be distributing household items as part of a community family giveaway from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 2nd. The event is first come first served and takes place at Pleasant Ridge MBC, 116 S. Central, Chicago, IL 60644.

Other churches from the Chicago area will also distribute items such as clothing, shoes, toys, and merchandise during the event.

The giveaway serves as a platform to reach families who otherwise may not have the financial means to purchase much-needed goods. Some items are sourced from returned merchandise from Amazon. The retail value is $5,000 - $10,000.

“We are in our 12th year as a para-church organization and are not formed to become a church or hold regular church meetings," explained Elder Harvey Pinkney of Streetprayers.org. “We utilize the Love of God and modern communication technologies to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ."

Streetprayers.org is dedicated and committed to improving the quality and supporting the quality of life through community outreach events. The organization knows the effort does not come without challenges.

Elder Pinkney offered a resolution for a top threat to Americans today. "Gun violence that plagues our nation cannot be cured by legislation but only by curing the heart of man through the Love of God.”

