Autonomous Vehicles Market (2021-2027) - Projected CAGR of 38.5% During the Forecast Period | By Emergen Research Study

The global Autonomous Vehicle Market is projected to reach USD 724.36 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The emergence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) may well be a significant autonomous cars market growth driver. They assist in reducing the pressure on the propulsion by avoiding distractions. These things are mainly equipped with computing and other similar unique features. Additionally, the growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies in mapping, cameras, processors, software sensors and algorithms are resulting in the betterment of the applicability of ADAS in every vehicle. Aside from that, automotive manufacturers are using ADAS in vehicles to reduce the speed of road accidents, further on improve the protection of pedestrians, occupants, and vehicles. However, highly advanced technological systems can often cause failures and malfunctions. This factor may hamper market growth.

The global health emergency has beleaguered the global economy, thereby disrupting this particular business domain’s functioning mechanism. It assesses the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath in this business sector to help organizations boost their COVID-19 preparedness. The market intelligence report takes a closer view of the global market share, estimated growth rate, future market trends, entry-level barriers, fundamental market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report clearly defines the Autonomous Vehicle market position on a global level. The detailed insights into the market’s geographical spectrum offered by the report make it an excellent source of knowledge about the Autonomous Vehicle industry.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

Rise within the event of smart cities is also a key factor driving the expansion of the autonomous cars market. the electrical autonomous cars help reduce pollution in smart cities and also help to fight global temperature change. By using driverless cars, traffic accidents is decreased by 90%, significantly improving the protection of our roads. Several countries like Mexico, Canada and also the US are deploying digital infrastructure to promote communication between vehicles and networks to assemble essential information, thereby reducing holdup and improving road safety. Therefore, rise within the event of smart cities is predicted to drive the expansion of the autonomous cars market.

Full automation vehicles may well be a key trend within the autonomous cars market. The automation vehicles can potentially perform most of the driving functions in all circumstances, these vehicles are being designed to be used as robo-taxis, among others, like Waymo. With time, these cars are likely to blend with US roadways by improving technology across six stages of driver assistance within the approaching years from No automation (where a very engaged driver continues to be required) to full autonomation (where an automatic vehicle runs independently, without somebody's driver). Tesla has confirmed that it plans to supply a software update to its vehicles sometime by the tip of 2019 or early 2020. Also, per Wired, by the tip of 2020, Teslas are fully autonomous.

Key participants include: Honda Motor Corporation, , Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, General Motors, Audi AG, Nissan Motor Company, Tesla and Toyota Motor Corporation among others.

Market Taxonomy:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Autonomous Vehicle Market on the basis of source, application and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Camera

LiDAR

Radar

Ultrasonic Sensor

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Civil

· Robo Taxi

· Ride hail and share

· Self-driving bus

Self-driving truck

Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Unfolding the prime factors prompting global market growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Autonomous Vehicle market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

A detailed description of the distribution channels, including distributors, producers, and buyers, is one of the report’s key market highlights.

Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Autonomous Vehicle market. It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Elucidating the competitive landscape of the Global Autonomous Vehicle Market:

The global Autonomous Vehicle market report offers viable insights into the competitive spectrum of the Autonomous Vehicle business sphere.

The report systematically profiles the company information of each market player.

It identifies the estimated industry share, production facilities, development prospects, and geographies served by each market player.

The study showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders.

It offers critical data & information about the product application scope and the end-user landscape.

The study provides salient information about the pricing models of the products offered by these companies. Moreover, it determines the gross profits and losses experienced by them throughout their market tenures.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

