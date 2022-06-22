Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.75 Billion by 2027 | Study By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size – USD 3.08 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 13.9%, Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Trends– High demand from developing nations” — Emergen Research

The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 8.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), commonly known as cell-free DNA testing, is regarded as a significant extension to the variety of diagnostic methods used to detect fetal chromosome defects. NIPT is also considered superior to other screening modalities, particularly for trisomy 21 (one of the most prevalent congenital anomalies). NIPT enables individuals to make informed decisions as to whether diagnostic testing should be carried out. Associated fetal chromosomal anomalies typically include the benefit or lack of genetic material that can differ from small segments to small segments of chromosomes to entire chromosomes.

The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market report by Emergen Research is the latest document covering the changes in the market dynamics and trends that have followed the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health emergency has brought about unprecedented changes in the global economic scenario, drastically affecting the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market landscape, disrupting its supply chains, and causing volatility in prices and demand for products. The report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing industry and highlights its beleaguered segments. However, our analysts speculate that the market will regain traction in the post-COVID scenario.

Further Key Findings From The Report Suggest

Based on the method, ultrasound detection generated a revenue of USD 0.86 billion in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 14.0% in the forecast period, owing to the ability of the ultrasound diagnosis to detect anomalies in the position of the baby and actions within the womb.

The hospital segment expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.1% in the forecasted period due to the growing introduction of non-invasive prenatal testing coupled with rapid technological developments and groundbreaking acceptance strategies.

The trisomy application is the major contributor to the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market. The trisomy application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 45.1% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the high incidence of genetic disorders correlated with trisomy’s, such as Patau syndrome, Down syndrome, and Edward syndrome.

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

The global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing business vertical has been extensively categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and a competitive overview. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further estimates the prospective growth of the leading regional segments of the market, which is beneficial for readers to gain impactful insights into the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing business sector. A clear outline of the competitive landscape of the market is expected to help businesses involved in this sector decipher the optimal business moves to reach their desired business goals.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market based on the method, end-use, application, and region:

Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Research Centers

Clinics

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Others

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America (the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe (the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Outlook:

This section of the report performs a thorough investigation into the intensely competitive landscape of the global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market, highlighting the leading manufacturers, strategic initiatives adopted by them, the existing growth prospects, market positions, and market shares held by each participant. The report further emphasizes the developmental strategies undertaken by these companies, including product innovation, new product launches, and technological upgradation. Moreover, the report studies the notable business events observed in this industry, such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, corporate deals, and brand promotions.

The key industry participants include:

Yourgene Health, Illumina Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, GE Healthcare, PerkinElmer Inc., BGI, and Natera Inc., among others.

