Industrial Fabric Market Trends, Demand, Types, Technology, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Research Report 2028
Industrial Fabric Market Size – USD 107.82 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%
VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Industrial fabric market research report by Emergen Research offers strategic insights into the Industrial Fabric Market business sphere and in-depth analysis of the industrial chain analysis, value chain analysis, upstream raw materials, investment strategies, regional expansions, and competitive landscape. For stakeholders, field marketing executives and product owners planning to maintain a competitive edge the market assessment report brings to light essential impression about the growth rate, share and size of the industry during the estimated period. Deep dive into an array of elements including but not limited to the value proposition, product positioning, and targeting and industry segmentation have been described through resources such as charts, tables, and info graphics
The global industrial fabric market size is expected to reach USD 204.80 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growth of the construction sector and increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. Increasing use of industrial fabrics in the construction sector has substantially improved construction quality.
Increasing global population and rising need for high crop yield has fueled demand for industrial fabrics. Using herbicides and pesticide alone is not sufficient to meet rising demand for grains, vegetables, and fruits, and hence high-performance fabrics are used in green houses, shade/poly houses, as well as in open fields to protect crops from environmental factors such as moisture, temperature, and humidity.
Key companies operating in the market include:
DuPont, GR Henderson Co. Textile Ltd., Russett Holdings, Johns Manville, ContiTech AG, Fitesa SA, Toray Industries Inc., Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., Beaulieu Technical Textiles, and Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.
Some Key Highlights from the Report ;
By fiber type, the polyester segment contributed a significantly large revenue share to the global market in 2020. Polyester fiber is highly versatile and finds wide application in production of clothing due to its high durability and tenacity. Also, as a robust fiber material used in industries, this fiber type is appropriate for repetitive and strong movements. The water-repelling property of polyester makes it an appropriate material in industrial settings requiring water resistance fabrics.
By application, conveyor belt segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020. Industrial fabrics are deployed as width fiber in conveyor belts to enhance fastener retention and rip resistance, along with abrasion resistance. Conveyor belts produced from polyester are developed for use in applications needing improved belt resistance to pyrolysis. Also, use of fibers such as polyamide that are tough and highly resistant to abrasion extend longevity of conveyor belts.
Industrial fabric market research report depicts the latest market scenario with updated trends and segmentation of the products and services. The study provides crucial information on the market situation, size, share, growth factors of the Industrial fabric market
Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial fabric market on the basis of fiber type, distribution channel, application, and region:
Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Polyamide
Polyester
Aramid
Composite
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Direct
Indirect
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Transmission Belt
Conveyor Belt
Protective Clothing
Flame resistant Apparel
Automotive
Others
The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:
Historical Years: 2017-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2027
Forecast Years: 2020-2027
Each section of the report reveals critical information about the global Industrial fabric market that could be used to ensure strong growth in the coming years. Our unique blend of primary and secondary research techniques helped us to recognize hidden business opportunities available in the global Industrial fabric market , besides collecting significant insights of market participants and obtaining precise market data. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.
Overview of the Industrial fabric market Report:
Introduction, Product Scope, Industrial fabric market Overview, and Opportunities
Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape
Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size
Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position
Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing
Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants
In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Industrial fabric market industry
