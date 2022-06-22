Industrial Fabric Market Trends, Demand, Types, Technology, Industry Analysis and Forecasts Research Report 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Industrial Fabric Market Size – USD 107.82 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%

Rising demand for industrial fabrics in automotive applications is a significant factor driving global industrial fabric market revenue growth” — Emergen Research

Global Industrial fabric market research report by Emergen Research offers strategic insights into the Industrial Fabric Market business sphere and in-depth analysis of the industrial chain analysis, value chain analysis, upstream raw materials, investment strategies, regional expansions, and competitive landscape.

The global industrial fabric market size is expected to reach USD 204.80 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 8.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to growth of the construction sector and increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. Increasing use of industrial fabrics in the construction sector has substantially improved construction quality.

Increasing global population and rising need for high crop yield has fueled demand for industrial fabrics. Using herbicides and pesticide alone is not sufficient to meet rising demand for grains, vegetables, and fruits, and hence high-performance fabrics are used in green houses, shade/poly houses, as well as in open fields to protect crops from environmental factors such as moisture, temperature, and humidity.

Key companies operating in the market include:

DuPont, GR Henderson Co. Textile Ltd., Russett Holdings, Johns Manville, ContiTech AG, Fitesa SA, Toray Industries Inc., Cerex Advanced Fabrics Inc., Beaulieu Technical Textiles, and Sage Automotive Interiors Inc.

Some Key Highlights from the Report ;

By fiber type, the polyester segment contributed a significantly large revenue share to the global market in 2020. Polyester fiber is highly versatile and finds wide application in production of clothing due to its high durability and tenacity. Also, as a robust fiber material used in industries, this fiber type is appropriate for repetitive and strong movements. The water-repelling property of polyester makes it an appropriate material in industrial settings requiring water resistance fabrics.

By application, conveyor belt segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020. Industrial fabrics are deployed as width fiber in conveyor belts to enhance fastener retention and rip resistance, along with abrasion resistance. Conveyor belts produced from polyester are developed for use in applications needing improved belt resistance to pyrolysis. Also, use of fibers such as polyamide that are tough and highly resistant to abrasion extend longevity of conveyor belts.

Industrial fabric market research report depicts the latest market scenario with updated trends and segmentation of the products and services. The study provides crucial information on the market situation, size, share, growth factors of the Industrial fabric market

Emergen Research has segmented the global industrial fabric market on the basis of fiber type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polyamide

Polyester

Aramid

Composite

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Transmission Belt

Conveyor Belt

Protective Clothing

Flame resistant Apparel

Automotive

Others

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Each section of the report reveals critical information about the global Industrial fabric market that could be used to ensure strong growth in the coming years. Our unique blend of primary and secondary research techniques helped us to recognize hidden business opportunities available in the global Industrial fabric market , besides collecting significant insights of market participants and obtaining precise market data. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.

Overview of the Industrial fabric market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Industrial fabric market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Industrial fabric market industry

