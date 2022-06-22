Coated Fabric Market Expected to Reach USD 36.58 Billion by 2028 Growing at 4.4% CAGR - Reports and Data

The global coated fabric market size is expected to reach USD 36.58 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Coated Fabric market size is expected to reach USD 23.83 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 25.2% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Legalization of marijuana and rising demand for medical and recreational cannabis products is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing global awareness about the medicinal properties of cannabis along with other utilities has led to legalization and decriminalization of cannabis in various countries. Colorado and Washington’s state became the first states in North America to legalize marijuana for recreational purposes. Similarly, possession and consumption of marijuana is legal in various countries in Europe.

This has led to introduction of number of new cannabis products which includes not only medicinal products but also cannabis products for recreational purposes. Packaging keeps the product fresh and provides valuable information about the product, along with branding opportunities. This is expected to increase the demand for Coated Fabric and thereby contribute to the revenue growth of the market.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1178

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In July 2020, Proquinal Costa Rica, which is a company member of the Spradling Group, announced a reinvestment of USD 20 million in its coated fabric manufacturing plant in Costa Rica, with potential to hire 50 more people at its Spradling Free Zone Park plant, located in Coyol, Alajuela. Investment includes acquisition of Italian machinery to allow manufacturing of coated fabrics destined for high-performance markets. In addition, Proquinal is focusing on implementing a new process within the plant, which would increase its export capacity.

Polymer coated fabric segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global coated fabric market over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to improved textile performance offered by polymer coatings. Addition of polymer coatings in manufacturing process is expected to enhance the value of textile materials by extending shelf life and preserving aesthetic appearance.

Adhesives segment is expected to account for a steady revenue share over the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for coated fabrics with improved durability and water resistance. Superior cover fabrics with polymer or rubber coatings to increase durability of textiles is also boosting revenue growth of this segment.

Calendar finishing segment is expected to account for a steady revenue share. Suitability of calendar finishing process in manufacturing of rubber-based fabrics, as well as heat sensitive polymer-based fabrics is boosting its demand in global coated fabric market.

Automotive segment is expected to account for a steady revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing usage of coated fabrics for a wide range of automotive applications such as exterior, interior, seatbelts, airbags, and covers.

Coated fabric market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Stringent regulations regarding safety of workers is resulting in high adoption of googles, hard hats, and other protective clothing in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Coated Fabric market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Omnova Solutions, Saint-Gobain, Bo-Tex Sales Co., Graniteville Specialty Fabrics, Sioen Industries NV, Trelleborg AB, SRF Limited, SergeFerrari Group, Continental AG, and Seaman Corporation.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/coated-fabric-market

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Coated Fabric Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Sq. Meter, 2018-2028)

Polymer Coated Fabric

Rubber Coated Fabric

Raw Materials Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Million Sq. Meter, 2018-2028)

Base Fabrics

Adhesives

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1178

Thank you for reading the report. Kindly note that we also offer customized reports according to the client’s requirements. Contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will provide you with the best-customized report.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, TouchPoints, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provide our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.