Dental Imaging Market worth USD 4.88 Billion by 2028 Growing at 8.4% CAGR - Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental imaging market size is expected to reach USD 4.88 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing usage of dental imaging for accurate examination of patients’ oral disorders is a major factor driving market revenue growth.

Rising demand for dental imaging in dental clinics, hospitals, dental laboratories, dental academies and research institutes, and forensic laboratories is expected to drive market growth. Most dental imaging systems are helpful in proper examination of patients suffering from oral diseases. Dental imaging has exhibited a drastic change due to advancement in technology. Various types of X-rays and radiographs are available for dental imaging around the globe.

Increasing cases of tooth disorders, gum disorders, and jaw disorders has led to a high demand for advanced dental imaging systems. Increasing geriatric population prone to oral disorders, rising cases of sports-related injuries, and higher awareness about benefits of dental imaging procedures are some key factors contributing to market growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

By application, implantology applications segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Factors such as increasing adoption of dental implants and rising number of dental bone-graft procedures support growth of this segment. Advancement in diagnostics and bone reconstruction helps to prevent bone loss and gum diseases. More people are thus inclining toward dental implantology because of this factor.

By end-use, dental clinics segment contributed to the largest market revenue share in 2020. Steady growth of this segment is attributable to rising number of patients preferring advanced imaging systems at dental clinics and presence of a large number of professional dentists and dental surgeons in these clinics. In addition, increasing awareness among patients regarding dental imaging systems and presence of favorable government policies are other factors driving growth of this segment.

High demand for dental imaging is due to subsequent rise in number of patients suffering from gum disorders and presence of geriatric population. Increasing need for precise diagnosis and treatment procedures among patients further contributes to global market growth.

Dental imaging market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, driven by presence of well-established dental clinics providing advanced dental imaging services to patients. In addition to this, rising number of people opting for cosmetic dentistry in countries such as the United States is expected to drive market growth in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Dental Imaging market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Acteon Group, Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corporation, Flow Dental Corporation, Fona Dental Inc., KaVo Dental GmbH, Midmark Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Sirona Dental Systems, The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co., Ltd., and Vatech Co. Ltd.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Dental Imaging Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Extraoral Imaging System

Panoramic Systems

Panoramic & Cephalometric Systems

3D CBCT Systems

Intraoral Imaging System

Intraoral Scanners

Intraoral X-Ray Systems

Intraoral Sensors

Intraoral PSP Systems

Intraoral Cameras

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Dental Laboratories

Dental Academies and Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

