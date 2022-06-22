Spray Adhesives Market Worth USD 4.32 Billion by 2028 Growing at 4.5% CAGR - Reports and Data

The global spray adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 4.32 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global spray adhesives market size is expected to reach USD 4.32 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by widespread use of spray adhesives across various end-use industries including construction, packaging, automotive & transportation, and furniture industry. Increasing investments of governments in countries such as India, China, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand for development of infrastructure is expected to boost demand for spray adhesives and drive revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Installing tiles and carpets, gluing fiberglass, plastics, and insulation of roofing membranes and pipes are significant applications of spray adhesives in the construction industry. In addition, rapidly growing automotive & transportation industry, especially in developing countries, is boosting demand for spray adhesives. Ability of spray adhesives to effectively bond automotive headliners, carpet and other fabrics with exceptional strength is resulting in its increasing use in the automotive industry. Spray adhesives have potential to resist deteriorating effects of humidity, moisture, heat, cold and other environmental conditions.

Increasing research & development projects for production of high-performance adhesives, which are considered to be an ideal option for bonding paper, carpet, cardboard, urethane foam, fabric, foil, metal, wood, and a variety of other substrates is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In September 2019, The 3M Company introduced HoldFast 70, which is a new portable cylinder spray adhesive. The new spray adhesive eases application, increased bonding speed and is versatile. Enhanced features of the product make it suitable for joining construction materials across a wide range of substrates. The market application of spray adhesive includes furniture, construction, prefabricated housing, HVAC, and the production of RVs and specialty vehicles.

Epoxy segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in global spray adhesives market over the forecast period owing to its strong adhesive qualities. Resistance offered by epoxy resins towards heat and chemical applications is boosting its demand among various end-use industries.

Water-based segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding negative effects of volatile organic compounds on human health is boosting the demand for water-based adhesives in comparison to solvent-based adhesives as they contain no volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Automotive & transportation segment is expected to account for a considerable revenue share in global spray adhesives market owing to ability of spray adhesive to effectively bond automotive headliners, carpet, and other fabrics to the body of the vehicle.

Spray adhesives market in Asia Pacific is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Rising investment of government of several countries, such as India, China, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand for development of infrastructure sector is expected to positively influence the spray adhesives market.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Spray Adhesives market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Arkema S.A., Avery Dennison Corporation, Sika AG, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, AFT Aerosols, and Quin Global.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Spray Adhesives Market Segmentation:

Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Synthetic Rubber

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD billion; Volume, Kilo Tons, 2018-2028)

Water-based

Solvent-based

Hot Melt



Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

