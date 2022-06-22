Hybrid Valve Market to reach around USD 1,740.0 Million by the end of 2028 Growing at 5.8% CAGR - Reports and Data

The global hybrid valve market size is expected to reach USD 1,740.0 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hybrid valve market size is expected to reach USD 1,740.0 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for improved flow control and corrosive media handling applications in chemical and water & wastewater treatment industries are key factors driving market revenue growth. Hybrid valve is a smooth-flowing valve that can be mechanically and electrically operated, and is used to improve the metering pump's efficiency. These valves can be controlled manually or electronically, and these provide added reliability and convenience. It is simple to set up and can be found in a variety of industries including metal and mining, oil & gas, food & beverage, water & wastewater treatment, and others.

Increasing requirement to reduce excessive noise, pressure, vibration, and cavitation in important operations, and corrosion issues in the oil & gas industry is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth to a significant extent during the forecast period. Usage of 3D printers in manufacturing lines, and increasing number of refineries, petrochemicals, and chemical plants globally are also fueling market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Steel segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to rising demand for materials from high temperature and steam-added applications, which are essential in the water & wastewater treatment industry.

>1'' to 6'' segment is expected to account for a large revenue share in the global hybrid valve market over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of 1"-6" hybrid valves across a various industries including energy & power, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages is expected to boost revenue growth. These valves control the flow and pressure of water, oil, and chemicals in pipelines.

Chemicals segment is expected to register highest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. Hybrid valves are increasingly being used to handle a variety of noises generated at chemical plants due to large number of possible in-situ noise sources. Valves, mixers, high-pressure pumps, centrifuge machines, and accompanying pipelines all generate noise that is potentially damaging to employees' health and disturbs the surrounding community.

Market in North America accounted for significantly large revenue share in the global hybrid valve market in 2020. The expansion of the hybrid valve market is projected to be aided by growing number of private-label store brands in countries in this region. In addition, rising chemical adoption is predicted to boost demand for hybrid valve production and consumption, as well as increase revenue from sale of hybrid valve in this region, driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, product & service portfolio. The Hybrid Valve market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at regional and global level. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market are:

Emerson Electric Co., IMI Plc., CIRCOR International, Inc., Wuxi SMART Auto-control Enginerng Co. Ltd., Dymet Alloys, Carter Process Control GmbH, Trillium Flow Technologies, Flowserve Corporation, L&T Valves Limited, and Koso Parcol.

The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:

Hybrid Valve Market Segmentation:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Steel

Tungsten Carbide

Duplex Nickel

Titanium

Alloy

Others

Valve Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Up to 1''

>1'' to 6''

>6'' to 25”

>25'' to 50''

50'' & Larger

Regional Outlook:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

